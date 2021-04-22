Apna Time Bhi Aayega 22nd April 2021 Written update: Veer needs Jai’s help to save Rani

Apna Time Bhi Aayega Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip , Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist on TMT.web

Episode begins with Veer will get frightened for Rani. Vikram consoles him saying that nothing will occur to Rani. Veer says to him that he misplaced Rani as soon as once more. Birju brings one of many Goon from the Kidnappers gang. Veer asks to Goon to disclose Rani’s location if he wish to keep alive then. Goon says to them that they’ll’t beat him. Birju threatens him by speaking about encounter.

Veer beats him and Goon reveals that they left for Goa and pleads him depart him saying he instructed the reality. Veer finds one visiting card which dropped from Goon’s pocket and learns that Kidnapper took Rani to “Riva seaside resort” . Birju says to Veer that he’ll stick with Goon and asks him to return with Rani. He prays to God to reunite Veer and Rani.

Jai asks Vikram that why they’re taking him to Goa. Vikram says to Veer that he talked to Vijay and Vijay will contact Goa’s space inspector. Kiara learns that Rani is in Goa and says to Vikram that she may also accompany him. Veer says to her that Rani’s life at risk already and he can’t put Kiara’s life additionally at risk. Kiara says to them that she shouldn’t be Nanthini to simply accept their order. Veer provides permission. And so they reaches Goa and Veer books rooms in “Riva seaside resort”. He wonders why Kidnapper didn’t name him but.

Veer sees two folks and notices their bracelets and recollects how he noticed identical bracelet in Kidnapper’s hand too and he informs about it Vikram and so they follows these two folks. Veer notices that they’re getting into one room and says to Vikram that Rani should be there and he have to examine inside. Veer knocks the door and beats the man who opened the door. One other man performs Rani’s video. Veer says to him that he prepared to present cash and asks him to launch Rani.

Kidnapper says to him that Veer hurted his ego by involving Police so if Veer needs his spouse then he has to win towards him in playing cards recreation. Jai says to Veer that he is aware of to play card recreation and he’ll help him. Kiara says to Jai that the whole lot began due to him. He says to Veer that he wish to save himself and he is aware of that Veer will kill him if something occurs to Rani then. Vikram says to Veer that they should take Jai’s assist. Kidnapper asks Veer to pay attention Vikram’s recommendation.

Vikram asks Kidnapper to start out the sport. Kidnapper tells his ally to convey Rani. Veer will get emotional seeing Rani and strikes in direction of her. Rani cries seeing him and he unties her ( Title music performs within the background ). She says to him that she is aware of that he’ll come to rescue her. Kidnapper’s ally brings electrical shock chair for Rani. Veer loses his management seeing that and Vikram calms him. Kidnapper asks Rani to take a seat on that electrical shock chair and he explains the sport to Veer.

Episode ends.