Apna Time Bhi Aayega, 24th April 2021, Written Update, Goon Hit Kiara On Her Head

Hi there, “Apna Time Bhi Aayega” lovers we’re right here to maintain you up to date with the written episode of 24 April 2021. The episode begins with a goon performs a card sport with Veer and offers an opportunity to avoid wasting his Rani from them. He throws the cardboard and tells Veer to choose one if will get greater than 21 then Rani can be shooted and if will get lower than 21 then Rani can be saved.

Later everybody standing there tries to power that Veer to choose a card in the meantime Rani stops him and say to not decide ant of the cardboard as her math says he’ll lose. The goon will get irritated as Veer took a lot time to determine and he provides an electrical shock to Rani, everybody will get afraid however Rani is ok. A goon warns Veer then he chooses to not proceed the sport. A goon throws certainly one of his playing cards however the sport goes in Veer and Rani’s favor and so they received the sport which implies Rani is free now.

However kidnappers aren’t stopped and they’re about to shoot Rani and Veer. Later police attain the advert they arrest the goons. After this Veer goes to Rani and says “I used to be so fearful for you, it was troublesome to reside with out you,” Rani tells him that “my father named me Rani and everybody makes use of to name me by the identical however that is the forest time I really feel the I’m truly a princess and this all due to you the way in which you come right here to avoid wasting me like a prince, and a romantic tune performs. Bith hugs one another.

Veer expresses his emotions to Rani that “how he used to get upset and afraid when she was kidnapped, however one way or the other I handle to deal with my dangerous ideas and I determine to search out you anyhow and all this occurred due to you solely as if had been at my place then you’ll do the identical.”

Rani is about to share her emotions with Veer in the meantime a goon hits Kiara on her head and will get injured. They take her to the resort for her emergency therapy. And Veer treats Kiyara’s wound. On the opposite aspect, Vikram is fearful for her and he prays to God for her quick restoration. He leaves the room and crying remembering their stunning moments. Everybody retains on ready for Kiara to get effectively and acutely aware quickly. And the episode ends right here.

