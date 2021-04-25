Apna Time Bhi Aayega 26th April 2021 Written Update: Kiara loses her memory

Apna Time Bhi Aayega Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip, Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.internet

The episode begins with Vikram asks Veer about Kiara’s situation. Veer says to him that she is doing properly and she or he wants relaxation now and he’s going to rearrange medicines for her and leaves from there. Rani says to Vikram that every thing taking place due to her and cries. He says to her that it’s not her mistake and even she confronted tortures and nothing will occur to Kiara like Veer stated. Veer comes there and says to Vikram that he ordered medicines for Kiara. Vikram leaves from there.

Veer asks Rani that why she is crying now. She says to him that she is just not in a position to management her ache and blames herself for Kiara’s situation. He says to her that it’s not her mistake and provides water to her saying that her situation can be not properly. She says to him that she wish to see Kiara and leaves from there.

Everybody waits for Kiara to regain her consciousness. Jai curses others in his thoughts saying he’s hungry however nobody cares about it. Kiara regains her consciousness. Jai will get relieved and thinks lastly he’ll get one thing to eat. Kiara asks Veer that the place is she now. He replies her saying that she is in Goa. She hugs him and thanks him saying that she wished to go to Goa earlier than marriage and he fulfilled her want. Everybody shocks listening to her.

Vikram tries to say one thing to Kiara however Veer stops him. Kiara says to Veer that how she injured her head and it’s paining so much. He says to her that he’ll clarify every thing and tells her to relaxation. She says to him that they’re in Goa to social gathering and asks him that what others doing. He says to her that she ought to relaxation now. She lays on the mattress saying that they has to go for dinner alone.

Veer calls his good friend who’s Physician and learns that Kiara misplaced her recollections. Rani asks Veer that what they’ll do now. Veer says to her that he’ll inform the reality to Kiara. However Rani stops him from telling the reality to Kiara. Kiara comes there and informs Veer about her plans. She asks Rani that what’s she doing there. Earlier than Rani says something, Kiara says Rajeshwari would have ship her for assist. Vikram says to Kiara that she will’t eat exterior meals. Veer introduces Jai as chef saying that he’ll prepare dinner for them. Kiara asks them that why Jai is just not sporting uniform and orders him to make Goa particular dishes. She takes Rani to her room for assist.

Veer says to Jai that he has to do all of the family chores as his punishment. Jai thinks one thing huge will occur and cooks. Kiara asks Rani to serve meals. Rani nods at her. Veer asks Jai to serve. Kiara feeds Veer. Jai curses them for not telling him to have meals. Kiara tells Rani and Jai to take meals for them. Jai tries to take however Rani says to her that they are going to eat later. Veer thinks he discovered Rani after very long time however they separated once more and decides to inform the reality to Kiara as quickly as potential.

Episode ends.