Apna Time Bhi Aayega, 29th March 2021, Written Update, Rani Finds Proof Against The Real Culprit Of Accident

Apna Time Bhi Aayega

The dramatic episode of “Apna Time Bhi Aayega” on 29th March 2021 is back to entertain the audience with the love story of Rani and Veer. The love story of these characters is creating sensation amongst the viewers and their loved story is liked by everyone. So let’s begin with the update of today’s episode, the show, as usual, begins with the main lead Rani who is asking Birju for not picking her call and how he can forget that they are in search of a real criminal.

Briju asks her not to worry as he already finds the proof and tells her to come backside of the house. Birju shows her one earring and tells her that the tea vendor has given him this earring, firstly the Tea vendor was refused to inform their anything but later on, he gave me this one earring. Birju says Tea vendor told me, this earring appertain to the person who was driving the car at that night when the accident took place.

Tea vendor could not recognize the face of the culprit because after the accident he drove the car in such a hurry. Briju gives the earring to Rani and says he already gathered the information as much he can and now it’s Rani’s turn to find out the information about the real culprit with the help of this earring. Rani takes the pledge that she will soon find out about the real culprit as because of that person her husband and father suffered a lot.

In the other scene Vikram is thinking about Rani and try to make her happy, he asks the waiter to make some arrangements. He plays music and asks Veer and Rani to do a dance together. Both starts dancing and Vikaram claps and feels very happy to see both of them dance together. Later on, he asks the waiter to serve Bhang to everyone, Kiara hits Rani and she falls the earring. Rani starts finding earrings and Rajeshwari notices her and thinking what she is looking for now.

Rani got the earring back and thinks she needs to be careful with it as it is the only proof which she has in order to find out about the real culprit. Later on, they all start playing Holi together and by mistaken Rani throws color on Rajeswari. But before Rajeswari understands anything Rani run away. Now it is interesting to watch that earring belong to which person and how Rani will find about that person and to know that the viewers need to watch the full episode of “”Apna Time Bhi Aayega” on the Zee TV channel at 7:00 PM and keep reading articles on our website.

