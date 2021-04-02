Apna Time Bhi Aayega 2nd April 2021 Written Episode Update – Telly Updates

ENTERTAINMENT

Apna Time Bhi Aayega 2nd April 2021 Written Episode Update

Apna Time Bhi Aayega 2nd April 2021 Written Episode, Written Update

Scene 1
Rani says Vikram left that night with the car. He was drunk. An inspector stopped him. And then he got a call. Then Rani sa went there. Veer says no one was there. Veer says I was driving. Rani says no you are not. You can’t change the truth. Rani went there to see vikram. She picked him and started driving. She was worried and he did.. Veer says nothing happened. I was there. Rani says stop lying. I know she didn’t do it intentionally but she did it. I have to tell police. Veer cries and says please I will die if she goes to jail. She gave me a new life. She’s my mother, my everything. You can’t tell police. Rani wipes his tears. Rani says people died. He says Rani sa can’t go to jail. She says then you will. I won’t let that happen. Veer says give me one day. You won’t tell anyone. Please. Rajeshwari comes there. She runs out.

Veer runs after Rajeshwari. She says the truth that was between you and me, now Rani knows. EVeryone will know. No one can stop me from going to jail. Veer says you won’t go anywhere. She says I did the accident. It was your engagement with Kiara. I was happy. Everyone was happy. Vikram was drunk and he went out. She says I got a call that Vikram was found somewhere drunk. I went there and started driving. He took out his seat belt. I was scared. I looked at him and the car met an accident. I was really scared. I didn’t want anyone to suffer but my family is most important to me. Then Ramo did this favor on me. rani’s words broke my heart but I am not mad. She’s right. Because of me 4 innocent people died. I faced good and bad times. I will go to jail tomorrow and face whatever happens. I can’t handle this anymore. Veer says I will fix everything. You won’t go anywhere. Rani promised me she won’t tell anyone. Please trust me, I am your son.. Rajeshwari wipes his tears and leaves. Jai recorded it all. He comes out laughing.

Jai collides with Champa and the phone falls from his hands. He holds it and says my lottery ticket. SHe says is it more important than me? He says yes. This has Rani’s destruction. Champa says how? Jai says if Veer asked Rani not to do anything yet it happens what will veer do? Champa says leave Rani. He says yes now I will take my revenge.

Scene 2
Rajeshwari cries in her room. She eats anti-anxiety meds. Sanjay says why are you eating this? I know you’re worried about Veer’s case. I know there’s a distance between us but we have to stand together. You’re my strength. You can’t be weak. You have done everything for Veer. There are chances Veer will be evicted. There are no proofs against him. Be strong. Take rest. He leaves. Rajeshwari says there’s only darkness around me. I don’t know what will happen tomorrow.

Update in Progress

Update Credit to: Atiba

