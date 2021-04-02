Apna Time Bhi Aayega 2nd April 2021 Written Update: Police arrests Rajeshwari

Apna Time Bhi Aayega Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net
Episode begins with Rani tells Veer that Vikram was not in the condition to drive the car that day so he called someone and that person is real culprit. Veer says Vikram called him only. She says he is innocent and how can she see him behind the bars and says his lie can’t change the truth. He says he is responsible for the accident so he deserves punishment. She shows the earring to him saying this belongs to Rajeshwari and she dropped this in accident area. She says she knows that Rajeshwari did nothing deliberately that day but whatever happened after the accident was wrong. She says Rajeshwari used Ramadheer then for her Veer went to jail. She says she can understand his pain and fear but she has to tell the truth to Police.
He says he can’t live if Rajeshwari went to jail then and says Rajeshwari is his everything and pleads her to not tell anything to Police. She asks how can she live if he goes to jail then and says he has to listen her this time. He asks her to give sometime to think. She says they doesn’t have much time to prove his innocence. He asks her to give atleast 1 day for his sake. Rajeshwari overhears their conversation and leaves from there. Veer notices Rajeshwari and follows her. Rajeshwari says now Rani knows the truth and soon everyone will find out the truth. She says she is responsible for the accident and says that day car brake didn’t work and says her family was important for her that’s why Ramadheer took the blame but now everything changed.
She says she is not angry on Rani because she was telling the truth which is four people died because of her. She says she will go to jail because she is ready to face the consequences of her sin. He says she should not do anything like that and says Rani won’t tell anything to anyone and asks her to trust him saying he won’t let anything happen to her. Jay records that without their knowledge. Champa collides with him and he was about to drop his mobile but catch it before it fell on the floor. She scolds him for worrying about mobile instead of her. He says his mobile is precious for him because it can destroy Rani’s life and also Rani and Veer’s relationship.
Rajeshwari recalls Rani’s words. Dikvijay thinks she is thinking about Veer’s case and says nothing will happen to Veer. Rani talks to Ramadheer and thinks she can’t see Veer receiving the punishment. Veer thinks Rani won’t break her promise so he will get the punishment not Rajeshwari. Next day, Rani wonders what to do and prays God to help her. Vikram tells her that God is with them and says he won’t let anything happen to Veer because there is no evidence against him. He assures his family saying nothing will happen to Veer so they can smile. Vijay comes there and says he came to arrest the culprit according to court’s order. Vikram says Veer got bail already. Vijay says they have evidence now. Veer moves towards Vijay. Rani gets worried for Veer.
Vijay says he came to arrest Rajeshwari. Everyone shocks hearing him. Veer and Rajeshwari looks at each other. Veer asks what is he saying. Vijay says they have evidence against Rajeshwari and says she is responsible for the accident. He says they have Rajeshwari’s confession video. Champa recalls Jay’s words. Veer says that video must be fake so Vijay can’t arrest Rajeshwari. Vikram asks about arrest warrant. Vijay shows arrest warrant to Vikram. Vikram asks about evidence. Vijay plays Rajeshwari’s confession video. Nanthini says this is fake video because Rajeshwari can’t do something like this.
Veer says he already confessed his crime in front of Judge so Vijay can’t arrest Rajeshwari. Rajeshwari says now Veer can’t do anything. Police arrests Rajeshwari and takes her from there. Nanthini tells everything to Jay and says she won’t leave the person who recorded that video. Jay says Rani recorded that video and thinks now Veer will throw Rani out of the house. Later, Veer and Dikvijay meets Rajeshwari. Dikvijay asks why she hided the truth from him and says he won’t let anything happen to her. Rajeshwari says she is not angry on Veer so he need not to worry about anything. He says he will find out who did all this.
Episode ends.