Apna Time Bhi Aayega 30th March 2021 Written Update Today Twist – firstpostofindia

Apna Time Bhi Aayega 30th March 2021 Written Update

Apna Time Bhi Aayega

Apna Time Bhi Aayega 30th March 2021 Episode Written Update

30th March 2021

Read Apna Time Bhi Aayega 30 March 2021 Written Episode update on Our Official site Firstpostofindia.com. Now, Apna Time Bhi Aayega 30th March 2021 Written Episode Update Starts with Rani tells she abhors him since he depicts himself as fallen angel yet in genuine he is truly kind individual. She was going to leave from that point however he hauls her towards him and speaks he additionally has motivations to despise her and speaks he loathes her since she can go any reach out to save her dearest ones.

He tells he loathes her for investing amounts of energy to save him. She tells she can’t release him away from her. He speaks he would not like to disappear from her. She speaks she got the hoop and requests that he close his eyes.

He shuts his eyes and she applies shading on him and attempts to run from that point however he holds her hand and rubs his cheeks on her cheeks and leaves from that point. She grins acknowledging what he did.

The following day, everybody was resting in the corridor and Rani awakens first. She watches that Veer resting adjacent to her holding her hand and reviews what happened yesterday. She recollects the hoop and starts looking through it.

Veer awakens and requests what is she looking. She gets eased when she understood that she has the stud and thinks she needs to track down the genuine offender to demonstrate Veer’s guiltlessness. Everybody awakens. Rajmata and Rajeshwari prods them. Kiara speaks she truly appreciated for this present year Holi. Vikram thinks everything happened on account of his Bhang plan.

Veer reviews what all happened yesterday and figures he will miss investing energy with her and he simply needs her to live cheerfully. Rani thinks she needs to track down the proprietor of the hoop straightaway since she doesn’t have a lot of time. Veer speaks he rejected Rani to apply shading on him yet as regular she didn’t listen to him.

She tells while playing Holi, he didn’t tell this. She speaks he should be worn out so she will bring his morning meal. He stops her and speaks she needed to enlighten him concerning some stud or anklets. She speaks she was simply singing melody and starts singing. He comprehended that she is changing the theme and speaks he will not let her contact her objective. She thinks assuming he win, the truth needs to lose so she will not allow that to occur.

Next-Day Show Update: Apna Time Bhi Aayega 31st March 2021 Written Update

