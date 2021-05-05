Apna Time Bhi Aayega 6th May 2021 Written Episode Update

Apna Time Bhi Aayega 6th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

Scene 1

Kiara says I am really sorry Rani. But you hid it from us. You didn’t tell us you’re married to Birju. Kiara leaves. Birju says why did you have to say? Jai says I said it to save Rani. She will know the truth eventually. You all are lying anyway. Kiara will recall everything. I saved you all. Kiara comes back.

Kiara says to Birju I was asking Rani to remove her sindur. That was so wrong. Now you can fill Rani’s hairline. She gives him Sindur. She says Rani got scolded for this sindur and you’re being shy. Everyone is confused. Rani says I can’t do this. Kiara says why? He’s your husband. Kiara says come on Birju. Veer is shocked. Kiara takes Birju to Rani and says fill her hairline. Birju picks the sindur. Rani says I won’t fill this hairline. Kiara asks why? Rani says Rani sa says this is Rajawat ritual not to apply sindur in front of everyone. Veer says yes. Rani sa can never be wrong. Kiara says let it be then. Jai says this Rani is so clever.

Scene 2

Champa says this Rani always ruins your plan. She says everything was set why did you save Rani? He says I brought BIrju between them and their relationship will end.

