Apna Time Bhi Aayega 6th May 2021 Written Update: Rani tries to slap Birju

Apna Time Bhi Aayega

Episode begins with Kiara apologize to Rani and says to her that it’s her mistake too because it’s Rani who hided the truth of her marriage and leaves from there. Birju scolds Jai for lying to Kiara and asks him that how they are going to handle this problem now. Rani asks him to not use his energy on Jai because she knows that Jai would have done this deliberately. Jai says to them that it’s not like that and he just wanted to resolve the problem because Kiara was keep questioning them.

Birju asks him that when everyone was silent why he opened his mouth. Jai says to him that Kiara’s health was worsening so just to save her life he lied to her. He tells them that for Kiara, her marriage going to happen with Veer so it’s not matter who is Rani’s husband. Kiara comes there with vermillion box and asks Birju to apply it on Rani’s forehead. Everyone shocks hearing her except Jai. She tells Birju to not feel shy. Rani says to her that it can’t happen.

Kiara asks her that what’s her problem when Birju is her husband and tells Birju to not stand like a statue. She drags Birju with her and stands in front of Rani. Rani recalls how Rajeshwari stopped Veer from applying vermillion on Kiara’s forehead saying that in Rajavat family a husband can’t apply vermillion on his wife in front of others. She stops Kiara saying that what Rajeshwari told that day. Veer says to Kiara that Rajeshwari can’t be wrong. Kiara agrees with him. Jai escapes from the room.

Later, Champa is angry with Jai for not informing her about his new plan. She asks him that why he saved Rani from Kiara. He says to her that he didn’t save Rani and Veer now they won’t be able to save their relationship.

Kiara says Veer that they should hire professional photographer because she is tired of selfies and asks him to call photographer and leaves from there. Birju says to them that he can’t do drama like them. Rani tells him to not shout because Kiara may hear him and her health condition is not well. He says to her that Kiara must be acting. Veer says to him that he consulted with other Doctors.

Vikram says to him that Kiara is not lying. Birju asks Veer that if he is fulfilling his duty of Rani’s husband. He says to him that Veer is coward and he is watching his wife’s insult. Rani tries to slap Birju but Veer stops her saying that Birju is right because he is not taking stand for her. Rani lashes out at Birju and tells him to leave from there. Birju says to her that he is leaving and he won’t return.

Veer asks Rani to stop Birju. Rani refuse to stop Birju. Jai and Champa sees that Birju leaving. Jai goes to Kiara and says to her that Birju leaving the resort because someone insulted him and asks her to stop Birju. Kiara stops Birju saying that Rani needs him.

Episode ends.