Apna Time Bhi Aayega 7th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Rani refuses to take money from Veer for admission

Apna Time Bhi Aayega 7th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

Scene 1

Rani says he can go if he wants to. I won’t stop him. Veer says it would be too late. Kiara says Birju where are you going? Rani needs you. How can you leave her alone? Please stay. Birju says in heart I must stay for Rani. She doesn’t take care of herself for these people. Birju says okay I will stay. Kiara says thank God he didn’t curse us. I should give them a gift.

Rani says he’s always bitter. What’s her problem. Birju says I am full of care for you only. My brain stops working. I was saying.. I am sorry. Don’t be angry. Rani says your face is making me angry. He says it won’t happen again. Rani says you always promise but you don’t listen. He says I will convince you as I used to.. He runs after her and tickles her. Rani laughs. She says don’t say anything again. He says promise I won’t say anything again. Veer says you guys patched up. He leaves. Veer says you did well. Rani says I told him I can’t hear anything against you. I mean.. I can’t hear anything bad about anyone. He says I have a surprise for you. Here’s your college form. Fill it and your admission would be completed. Rani says really? He smiles.

Scene 2

Kiara sees Birju going somewhere. She says I will give to him later. Kiara hears Rani laughing. She says who is Rani talking to? Veer says don’t make any mistake. Getting a new form will waste time. He says to write in bold letters. Kiara comes in.. Rani asks Veer to hide. She hides as well. Kiara hears a noise. Vikram says what are you doing? She’s with her husband. Kiara says but he went out. Vikram says no he came back. Vikram says shut the door before you people do romance. He locks the door.

Veer holds Rani’s hand and caresses her face. Rani says what if she comes back? Veer says keep standing here. Rani is about to write Rani Ramo.. He says you’re my wife now so.. it’s Rani Veer Singh Rajawat. Rani says yes. She writes her name. Rani says, guardian? Who’s that? Veer says I will write that. Rani says 10 lacs? What? My whole village can study in this amount. Veer says my money is your money. It doesn’t matter in front of your dreams. You know you missed your scholarship in Banaras college. This is the biggest college in Jaipur. Don’t think about the fees. I will handle the rest. Rani says I can’t do this. If I study, I will do it on my base. Veer says I can take care of your expenses. Rani says I can’t choose the easy path and let go of my hard work. I can’t burden you with my dreams. I want to become an engineer without depending on anyone. I will fill this form when I can do it on my own. It might take another couple of years but when I am self-dependent. Rani says did I say anything wrong? He says I am surprised by your passion. You make me a better human. I know you will make us proud and on your own. Then I will give you a 45-degree salute.

Scene 3

Kiara throws trash on Jai. She says you ruined my dreams. I thought I will have fun here. Jai says I also wanted to ruin their relationship but here I am with a broomstick and you. Champa says you should be lucky that I am with you. They see Veer taking books. Jai says I know these are for Rani. I will see how he makes her happy.

Veer gives the books to Rani. Rani says why? He says there’s an exam. The top 5 students will get a scholarship. Rani is shocked.

Episode ends.

Precap-Veer says you can do one year’s study in a day. I am with you in everything. rani says I will fulfill your and my dad’s hopes. Jai says to Kiara your Veer takes care of Rani like she’s his wife not Birju’s. Kiara takes Rani’s books and says stop wasting time in these books. You will make the lunch today. Because your face is already written.

Update Credit to: Atiba