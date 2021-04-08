Apna Time Bhi Aayega 8th April 2021 Written Episode Update – Telly Updates

Apna Time Bhi Aayega 8th April 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com
Scene 1
Vikram says you haven’t eaten anything. Please eat a little. Veer eats. Vikram says the police are looking for Rani. We will find her soon. Don’t worry. rani will teach them a lesson herself. Vikram gets teary. Veer hugs him and says I will fix everything. Nandini looks at them. She says how do I make Jai stop all this. My brothers are so upset.
Nandini calls Jai. Nandini says you have to leave Rani. You can’t do this. everyone is really worried. Jai says I am doing this for Rani sa. Nandini says please stop all this. He says you care about her? She says I care about my family. If anyone finds out they will be so mad. He says I will go to jail. I might have to take your name as well. Do you want me to go to jail? Once Rani sa is out I will release Rani sa.
Scene 2
Ramo comes to Jai. He says please find Rani. He says we are tryign. ramo says please. He says police are looking everywhere. ramo says don’t tell Rani sa. She’s already worried.
Vijay meets Veer. Veer says we went there but we were late. Vijay says we are also trying. Veer says they shouldn’t know you are involved. Jai calls Rani. Veer says where is Rani? He says only 26 hours are left. Veer says make me talk to Rani. Jai says see how your rani is resting. Rani is fainted and asking for water. Veer says give her water. He says only after Rani is out. Veer sits down distressed.
Jai says to Rani you will cry here until my revenge is taken. Rani says Veer will find me. He’s there for me. She recalls how he saved her every time. Veer says I will save Rani at all costs. I will teach that kidnapper a lesson.
Scene 3
Rajeshwari sits upset in the jail. Veer is upset about Rani. He recalls his moments with Rani. Veer says Rani.. Her condition. I have to give her that injection. He takes out the injection and says only I can give her this injection. Ramo comes. He’s crying. Veer hugs him. VEer says don’t worry. I will bring Rani back. ramo says how did all this happen? Veer says I will make his life hell? Ramo says I am really worried. The kidnapper calls. Ramo says let me talk. Veer says no let me handle. Birju says let him talk. He will handle it.
Jai calls. Veer says where is Rani? He says you tell me where is Rani sa. Veer says she isn’t well. I have to give her an injection. He says send the injection. Veer says I am her doctor. I will give her an injection. Please.. Her condition will be complicated. Jai says okay but come alone. I will send you the location and don’t try to act smart.
Champa calls Jai. He says yes? What is the order now? Champa says I know you kidnapped Rani. Champa says give me what I want or I will tell Veer.
Episode ends.
