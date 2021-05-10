ENTERTAINMENT

Apna Time Bhi Aayega: Jai to instigate Kiara against Rani.

Apna Time Bhi Aayega Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on justshowbizz.net

Zee TV popular show Apna Time Bhi Aayega is ready to witness some interesting plots and dramas in the show. Earlier it’s seen that Kiara’s memory loss created big trouble for Veer and Rani. Now it will be seen that Jai will instigate Kiara against Rani while Kiara will scold Rani.
Previously we have witnessed that, Kiara lost her memory and believed that she’s still engaged to Veer. Veer, citing Kiara’s medical condition lied that Rani is servant and wife of Birju. Kiara created lots of trouble for Rani while Beret saved her every time. Jai decided to make use of the situation and instigated Kiara against Rani.
In the future episodes we will see, Veer will ask Rani to prepare for the scholarship exam which is in three days. Rani will not be confident about giving her best but Veer will encourage her. Jai and Champa will make use of the situation and will pretend like they are the only ones who are working while Rani is warding off her time. Kiara who’s already pissed off with Veer’s support for Rani will ask her to cook instead of studying. Birju, Veer and Vikram will come to Rani’s rescue and will decide to cook in the place of her.
Will Kiara learn about their help? Did Kiara really lose her memory?
All these questions will be answered in the upcoming episodes.
To know what will happen next in your favourite show Apna Time Bhi Aayega, stay tuned to this space.

Related Items:

Most Popular

74
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
51
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
37
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
28
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
22
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
21
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
20
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
20
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
20
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB
20
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top