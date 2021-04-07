Apna Time Bhi Aayega: Jai will threaten to kill Rani – Tellyexpress

Apna Time Bhi Aayega Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Tellyexpress.com

Zee TV popular show Apna Time Bhi Aayega is ready to witness some interesting plots and dramas in the show. Earlier it’s seen that Rani got beaten up by kidnapper while Nandini found out that Jai kidnapped Rani. Now it will be seen that Jai will threaten to kill Rani if Rajeshwari doesn’t get saved while Veer will avenge to punish the kidnapper.

Previously viewers watched that, Veer tried to find the person who kidnapped Rani. Birju blamed Rajavats for Rani’s kidnap. Veer found a clue against the kidnapper which led him to Sirat Singh. The kidnapper found out about Veer’s move and beat up Rani. He sent the video to Veer while Veer got pained seeing it. Veer swore to avenge the kidnapper for Rani’s pain while Nandini learned that it’s Jai who kidnapped Rani.

In the future episode viewers will witness that, Jai will convince Nandini that he kidnapped Rani for Rajeshwari. Nandini will still not get convinced and will ask him to end the play soon. However she will hide it from family members. Veer will get distressed over Rani and Rajeshwari while Rajeshwari will suffer a lot in jail. Kumud will force Veer to have food but Veer will lash out at her. Rajmata will console Kumud while Veer will apologise her. Later Jai will threaten to kill Rani if Rajeshwari doesn’t get released. Veer will swear to avenge the kidnapper.

Will Veer finds out that Jai is the kidnapper? Will Rajeshwari gets released from jail? Will Jai’s true face get revealed to Nandini?

All these questions will be answered in the upcoming episodes.

To know more about your favourite show Apna Time Bhi Aayega, stay tuned to this space.