Apna Time Bhi Aayega: Kiara to plot against Rani?

Zee TV popular show Apna Time Bhi Aayega is ready to witness some interesting plots and dramas in the show.

Earlier it’s seen that Rani risked her life to retrieve Veer’s gift which was be thrown away by Kiara. Now it will be seen that Kiara will hinder Rani from giving her exams while she will gain part of her lost memory.
Previously we have seen that, Rani got scolded by Veer for not having concentration in studies. He found Rani’s behaviour weird.

Rani excused from Veer and scolds Vikram for disturbing her mind. Vikram thought that both Rani and Veer would not confess their feelings themselves anytime soon. Rani built Ramadheer store on beach sand and Kiara crushed it. She insulted Rani and threw her Veer gifted necklace into the sea. Veer scolded Kiara and warned her to behave.

Veer found Rani rushing inside the sea to retrieve the gift and Veer rescued her.
In the future episodes we will witness, Vikram will confront Kiara for her behaviour while she will lash out at him for always taking Rani’s side. Veer will take care of Rani while Rani Will joke with him.

Vikram will try to make Kiara remember her past by saying about marriage. Kiara will her glimpses of her past but will think that she was married to Veer and will asks Veer about the same. Veer will clueless while Vikram will take her away.

Later Jai, Champa and Kiara will try to stop Rani from giving her exams. They will cut the Wi-Fi but Veer will use his phone Hotspot. Champa will push the laptop shocking Rani.

Will Kiara gets her memories back? Will Veer and Rani confess their feelings for each other? Will Rani able to give her exams successfully?

All these questions will be answered in the upcoming episodes.

To know what will happen next in your favourite show Apna Time Bhi Aayega, stay tuned to this space.

