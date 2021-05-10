ENTERTAINMENT

Apna Time Bhi Aayega: Kiara will be pissed off with Veer’s concern for Rani?

Apna Time Bhi Aayega Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on justshowbizz.net

Zee TV popular show Apna Time Bhi Aayega is ready to witness some interesting plots and dramas in the show. Earlier it’s seen that Jai instigated Kiara against Rani while Kiara scolded Rani. Now it will be seen that Kiara will be pissed off with Veer’s concern for Rani and will insult her calling her servant.
Previously we have seen that, Veer asked Rani prepared for the scholarship exam which is in three days. Rani was not confident about giving her best but Veer encouraged her. Jai and Champa made use of the situation and pretended like they were the only ones who were working while Rani was warding off her time. Kiara who’s already pissed off with Veer’s support for Rani asked her to cook instead of studying. Birju, Veer and Vikram came to Rani’s rescue and decided to cook in the place of her.
In the future episodes we will witness, Veer, Birju and Vikram will cook food while Rani will feel bad that they had to suffer because of her. Kiara gets pissed off with the royal treatment Rani gets from them. Champa and Jai will be left with cleaning the messed up kitchen by the guys and cries over their backfired plan. Kiara will insult Rani that she will be a servant no matter what royal treatment she gets from others. Rani will get hurt with her words and Veer will learn about Kiara’s harsh words. Veer will swear himself to not let Rani get insulted anymore.
How will Veer protect Rani from Kiara? Is Veer falling for Rani? Does Kiara really suffer memory loss?
All these questions will be answered in the upcoming episodes.

To know what will happen next in your favourite show Apna Time Bhi Aayega, stay tuned to this space.

Related Items:

Most Popular

74
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
51
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
37
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
29
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
23
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
22
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
21
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
21
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
21
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB
21
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top