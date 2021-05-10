Apna Time Bhi Aayega: Kiara will be pissed off with Veer’s concern for Rani?

Apna Time Bhi Aayega Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on justshowbizz.net

Zee TV popular show Apna Time Bhi Aayega is ready to witness some interesting plots and dramas in the show. Earlier it’s seen that Jai instigated Kiara against Rani while Kiara scolded Rani. Now it will be seen that Kiara will be pissed off with Veer’s concern for Rani and will insult her calling her servant.

Previously we have seen that, Veer asked Rani prepared for the scholarship exam which is in three days. Rani was not confident about giving her best but Veer encouraged her. Jai and Champa made use of the situation and pretended like they were the only ones who were working while Rani was warding off her time. Kiara who’s already pissed off with Veer’s support for Rani asked her to cook instead of studying. Birju, Veer and Vikram came to Rani’s rescue and decided to cook in the place of her.

In the future episodes we will witness, Veer, Birju and Vikram will cook food while Rani will feel bad that they had to suffer because of her. Kiara gets pissed off with the royal treatment Rani gets from them. Champa and Jai will be left with cleaning the messed up kitchen by the guys and cries over their backfired plan. Kiara will insult Rani that she will be a servant no matter what royal treatment she gets from others. Rani will get hurt with her words and Veer will learn about Kiara’s harsh words. Veer will swear himself to not let Rani get insulted anymore.

How will Veer protect Rani from Kiara? Is Veer falling for Rani? Does Kiara really suffer memory loss?

All these questions will be answered in the upcoming episodes.

To know what will happen next in your favourite show Apna Time Bhi Aayega, stay tuned to this space.