Apna Time Bhi Aayega: Kiara will insult Rani?

Zee TV popular show Apna Time Bhi Aayega is ready to witness some interesting plots and dramas in the show. Earlier it’s seen that Veer will motivate Rani who’s upset over Kiara’s words. Now it will be seen that Rani will risk her life to retrieve Veer’s gift which will be thrown away by Kiara.
Previously we have seen that, Veer motivated Rani to not give up and not listen to others words. He asked her to concentrate on achieving her father’s dream and Rani assured him to do so. Kiara would outrageously furious with Veer’s care for Rani. Vikram urged both Rani and Veer to confess their feelings while they both denied his statement. Later Rani wore the necklace gifted by Veer.
In the future episodes we will witness, Rani will get scolded by Veer for not having concentration in studies. He will find Rani’s behaviour weird. Rani will excuse from Veer and scolds Vikram for disturbing her mind. Vikram will think that both Rani and Veer will not confess their feelings themselves anytime soon. Rani will build Ramadheer store on beach sand and Kiara will crush it. She Will insult Rani and will throw her Veer gifted necklace into the sea. Veer will scold Kiara and will warn her to behave. Veer will find Rani rushing inside the sea to retrieve the gift and Veer will rescue her.
Will Kiara gets her memories back? Will Veer and Rani confess their feelings for each other?
All these questions will be answered in the upcoming episodes.

To know what will happen next in your favourite show Apna Time Bhi Aayega, stay tuned to this space.

