Apna Time Bhi Aayega: Kiara will learn about Veer and Rani’s date?

Apna Time Bhi Aayega Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on justshowbizz.net

Zee TV popular show Apna Time Bhi Aayega is ready to witness some interesting plots and dramas in the show. Earlier it’s seen that Kiara was pissed off with Veer’s concern for Rani and insulted her calling her servant. Now it will be seen that Veer will plan a surprise date for Rani and Kiara will learn about it.

Previously we have seen that, Veer, Birju and Vikram cooked food while Rani bad that they had to suffer because of her. Kiara got pissed off with the royal treatment Rani gets from them. Champa and Jai would be left with cleaning the messed up kitchen by the guys and cried over their backfired plan. Kiara insulted Rani that she would be a servant no matter what royal treatment she gets from others. Rani got hurt with her words and Veer learnt about Kiara’s harsh words. Veer swore himself to not let Rani get insulted anymore.

In the future episodes we will witness, Rani will decide to not keep much hopes on anything in order to not get hurt. Veer will plan a surprise date for Rani and will gift her a dress. Rani will try to decline it but Vikram will make sure that she gets ready on Veer’s insistence. Jai will inform Kiara about Veer’s surprise date and Kiara will think that he planned it for her. Birju will keep Kiara busy while Rani will romance with Veer during their date. They both will promise each other to not leave the other person. Kiara will learn the truth and will rush there despite Birju’s efforts.

Will Kiara gets her memory back after this incident? Will Kiara’s health worsens?

All these questions will be answered in the upcoming episodes.

To know what will happen next in your favourite show Apna Time Bhi Aayega, stay tuned to this space.