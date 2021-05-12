ENTERTAINMENT

Apna Time Bhi Aayega: Kiara will learn about Veer and Rani’s date?

Apna Time Bhi Aayega Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on justshowbizz.net

Zee TV popular show Apna Time Bhi Aayega is ready to witness some interesting plots and dramas in the show. Earlier it’s seen that Kiara was pissed off with Veer’s concern for Rani and insulted her calling her servant. Now it will be seen that Veer will plan a surprise date for Rani and Kiara will learn about it.
Previously we have seen that, Veer, Birju and Vikram cooked food while Rani bad that they had to suffer because of her. Kiara got pissed off with the royal treatment Rani gets from them. Champa and Jai would be left with cleaning the messed up kitchen by the guys and cried over their backfired plan. Kiara insulted Rani that she would be a servant no matter what royal treatment she gets from others. Rani got hurt with her words and Veer learnt about Kiara’s harsh words. Veer swore himself to not let Rani get insulted anymore.
In the future episodes we will witness, Rani will decide to not keep much hopes on anything in order to not get hurt. Veer will plan a surprise date for Rani and will gift her a dress. Rani will try to decline it but Vikram will make sure that she gets ready on Veer’s insistence. Jai will inform Kiara about Veer’s surprise date and Kiara will think that he planned it for her. Birju will keep Kiara busy while Rani will romance with Veer during their date. They both will promise each other to not leave the other person. Kiara will learn the truth and will rush there despite Birju’s efforts.
Will Kiara gets her memory back after this incident? Will Kiara’s health worsens?
All these questions will be answered in the upcoming episodes.

To know what will happen next in your favourite show Apna Time Bhi Aayega, stay tuned to this space.

Related Items:

Most Popular

80
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
57
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
41
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
32
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
27
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
26
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
25
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
25
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB
24
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
24
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top