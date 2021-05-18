ENTERTAINMENT

Apna Time Bhi Aayega: Rani and Veer to confess their feelings?

Apna Time Bhi Aayega Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

Zee TV popular show Apna Time Bhi Aayega is ready to witness some interesting plots and dramas in the show. Earlier it’s seen that Kiara hindered Rani from giving her exams while she gained part of her lost memory.

Now it will be seen that Rani and Veer will get drunk and comes closer while Kiara will witness it.
Previously we have seen that, Vikram will confronted Kiara for her behaviour while she lashed out at him for always taking Rani’s side. Veer took care of Rani while Rani will joke with him.

Vikram tried to make Kiara remember her past by saying about marriage. Kiara got glimpses of her past but thought that she was married to Veer and asked Veer about the same.

Veer was clueless while took her away. Later Jai, Champa and Kiara tried to stop Rani from giving her exams. They had cut the Wi-Fi but Veer used his phone Hotspot. Champa pushed the laptop shocking Rani.
In the future episodes we will witness, Veer will find that the laptop is hanged and will make Rani give her exam using his phone.

Vikram will joke with Rani that she failed in her exam and Kiara gang will get happy. However he will soon reveal that its a joke and Rani has topped in top 5. Everyone will get happy and will throw a party for the same. Vikram will understand that Jai mixed alcoholic coconut water and will give it to Veer and Rani.

He will wait for tecta confess their love in their inebriated state while Kiara will catch them in a compromising position.
Will Rani and Veer confess their feelings for each other? Will Kiara gets her memory back?
All these questions will be answered in the upcoming episodes.

To know what will happen next in your favourite show Apna Time Bhi Aayega, stay tuned to this space.

Nikki Tamboli's Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
Top graduating senior a tech whiz and gifted musician – UC Berkeley
Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Mein Teri Hoon (Piyaji) – A Riansh Fanfiction (Part 6)
New Report Shows Phone Cracking Tech is Being Used to Target Journalists in Botswana – Gizmodo
क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot

