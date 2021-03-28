Apna Time Bhi Aayega: Rani gets proof against real culprit – Tellyexpress

Apna Time Bhi Aayega Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Tellyexpress.com

Zee TV popular show Apna Time Bhi Aayega is ready to witness some interesting plots and dramas in the show. Earlier it’s seen that Veer turns no stone unturned to hide the real culprit while Rani finds that Vikram is not the culprit. Now it will be seen that Rani says Veer that she got proof against the real culprit shocking Veer.

In the previous episodes it’s seen that Rani faints due to her weakness and Veer takes her home. Veer pleads Rani to not go after the real culprit but Rani denies doing it. Veer leaves no stone unturned to hide the culprit while Rani finds that Vikram is not the culprit. Rani makes arrangements for Holi and Rani insults Jai with Veer. Veer and Rani spends some moments together while Veer gives a clue to Rani regarding the culprit.

In the upcoming episodes it will be seen that Rani finds that the culprit is a lady with Veer’s statement. Birju too brings proof against the culprit which is an earring confirming Rani’s suspicions. While Rani is busy searching the culprit, Vikram forces Rani and Veer for a romantic dance. On the other hand, Rani and Veer have cute nok jhok while Rani says Vikram about her finding a clue against the culprit.

Will Veer manage to stop Rani from reaching the real culprit? Is Rajeshwari the real culprit?

All these questions will be answered in the upcoming episodes.

