Apna Time Bhi Aayega Spoiler: Birju to suspect Jai and Nandini

Apna Time Bhi Aayega Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip , Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist on TMT.internet

Zee TV fashionable present Apna Time Bhi Aayega is able to witness some fascinating plots and dramas within the present. Earlier it’s seen that Veer staged a drama to idiot Jai however Jai outsmarted him. Now it will likely be seen that Birju will suspect Jai and Nandhini whereas Jai will falsely accuse Birju for molesting Nandhini.

Beforehand we have now witnessed, Veer calmed Birju and had an alternate plan to idiot the kidnapper. Rani tried to flee however received caught quickly. Veer, Birju, Vikram and Vijay staged an act and pretended to kidnap Rajeshwari from jail. Rajeshwari discovered about Rani’s kidnap. Later Jai referred to as Veer and lied that Rani escaped from him to place them in hassle

Sooner or later episodes we’ll see that, Rani will slap Jai whereas making an attempt to flee. A livid Jai will attempt to beat her with hockey stick however Nandini’s name will cease him on time. Nandini will meet up with Jai and can query him that why he gave the cash to Champa.

Jai will cook dinner up some excuse and Nandini will imagine Jai. Nandini will ask him to depart Rani however Jai will lie that she escaped. Birju will see them collectively and can suspect them for Rani’s kidnap. He’ll slap Jai and can confront Nandini. Jai will ask Champa to deceive Rajawats that Birju was making an attempt to molest Nandini as a revenge for the slap. Champa will say the identical to the Rajawats surprising them.

Will Rajavats imagine that Birju is a molester? Will Birju and Veer discover out Nandhini and Jai?

All these questions might be answered within the upcoming episodes.

To know extra about your favorite present Apna Time Bhi Aayega, keep tuned to this area.