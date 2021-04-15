Apna Time Bhi Aayega Spoiler: Jai and Nandini to get caught

Apna Time Bhi Aayega Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip , Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist on TMT.web

Zee TV standard present Apna Time Bhi Aayega is able to witness some attention-grabbing plots and dramas within the present. Earlier it’s seen that Birju suspected Jai and Nandini whereas Jai falsely accused Birju for molesting Nandini. Now it is going to be seen that Kiara will assist in exposing Jai and Nandini’s fact to the household.

Beforehand we now have seen that, Rani slapped Jai when she tried to flee. A livid Jai tried to beat her with hockey stick however Nandini’s name stopped him on time. Nandini met up with Jai and questioned him that why he gave the cash to Champa. Jai cooked up some excuse and Nandini bought fooled by Jai.

Nandini requested him to depart Rani however Jai lied that she escaped. Birju noticed them collectively and suspected them for Rani’s kidnap. He slapped Jai and confronted Nandini. Jai requested Champa to deceive Rajavats that Birju was attempting to molest Nandini as a revenge. Champa mentioned the identical to the Rajavats surprising them.

Sooner or later episodes we’ll witness, Nandini and Jai will accuse Birju for attempting to misbehave with Nandini. Birju will deny the accusations and can blame Nandini and Jai for being concerned in Rani’s kidnap. Vikram will help Birju whereas Nandini will confront him. Kanchan will organize for Gangaur Pooja whereas Veer will hold quick for Rani’s protected return. Kiara will hold Jai busy and can expose each Jai and Nandini pink handed to Veer, Vikram and Birju. She is going to doubt them upon discovering concerning the cash given to Jai by Nandini.

Will Jai and Nandini will get punished for his or her crimes? Will Rani and Veer reunite? Can Veer save Rajeshwari?

All these questions might be answered within the upcoming episodes.

