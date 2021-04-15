ENTERTAINMENT

Apna Time Bhi Aayega Spoiler: Jai and Nandini to get caught

Avatar
By
Posted on
Apna Time Bhi Aayega Spoiler: Jai and Nandini to get caught

Apna Time Bhi Aayega Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip , Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist on TMT.web

Zee TV standard present Apna Time Bhi Aayega is able to witness some attention-grabbing plots and dramas within the present. Earlier it’s seen that Birju suspected Jai and Nandini whereas Jai falsely accused Birju for molesting Nandini. Now it is going to be seen that Kiara will assist in exposing Jai and Nandini’s fact to the household.

Beforehand we now have seen that, Rani slapped Jai when she tried to flee. A livid Jai tried to beat her with hockey stick however Nandini’s name stopped him on time. Nandini met up with Jai and questioned him that why he gave the cash to Champa. Jai cooked up some excuse and Nandini bought fooled by Jai.

Nandini requested him to depart Rani however Jai lied that she escaped. Birju noticed them collectively and suspected them for Rani’s kidnap. He slapped Jai and confronted Nandini. Jai requested Champa to deceive Rajavats that Birju was attempting to molest Nandini as a revenge. Champa mentioned the identical to the Rajavats surprising them.

Sooner or later episodes we’ll witness, Nandini and Jai will accuse Birju for attempting to misbehave with Nandini. Birju will deny the accusations and can blame Nandini and Jai for being concerned in Rani’s kidnap. Vikram will help Birju whereas Nandini will confront him. Kanchan will organize for Gangaur Pooja whereas Veer will hold quick for Rani’s protected return. Kiara will hold Jai busy and can expose each Jai and Nandini pink handed to Veer, Vikram and Birju. She is going to doubt them upon discovering concerning the cash given to Jai by Nandini.

Will Jai and Nandini will get punished for his or her crimes? Will Rani and Veer reunite? Can Veer save Rajeshwari?

All these questions might be answered within the upcoming episodes.

To know extra about your favorite present Apna Time Bhi Aayega, keep tuned to this house.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
16
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
14
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
DA Image DA Image
12
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
11
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
11
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match
DA Image DA Image
11
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
10
ENTERTAINMENT

This city was most liked by Brad Pitt in India, said- people come here to die…
DA Image DA Image
10
LATEST

IPL 2021 KKR vs MI: This is why Rohit Sharma is paying extra attention to fitness after IPL 2020
DA Image DA Image
10
LATEST

Even after scoring a century, captain Sanju Samson could not get Rajasthan Royals win against Punjab Kings, know what said after the match
DA Image DA Image
10
ENTERTAINMENT

Dharmendra is removing the sadness from Corona in a home-grown style, the video surfaced

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top