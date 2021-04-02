ENTERTAINMENT

Apna Time Bhi Aayega Spoiler: Jay puts the blame on Rani

Apna Time Bhi Aayega Spoiler: Jay puts the blame on Rani

Apna Time Bhi Aayega Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on justshowbiz.net

Zee TV popular show Apna Time Bhi Aayega is ready to witness some interesting plots and dramas in the show. Earlier it’s seen that Birju finds the real culprit and informs it to Rani. Now it will be seen that Rani learns Rajeshwari is the culprit and police arrests Rajeshwari.

In the previous episodes it’s seen that Rani gives the receipt to Birju and visit the jeweller shop to find out about the real culprit. Birju leaves to the shop and the jeweller reveals the real culprit to Birju shocking him. On the other hand Rani says Veer about the earring shocking him.

In the upcoming episodes it will be seen that Rani finds out Rajeshwari is the culprit, and Veer took the blame on him to save her. She confronts him. Veer pleads with Rani not to reveal the truth to the police and asks her to give him one day time to think what to do. Rani agrees. Rajeshwari overhears them. Later Rajeshwari tells Veer that she’s ready to go to the jail for her sin.

However Veer stops her. Jay records their video, and sends it to the police. Police arrests Rajeshwari shocking her family members. Jay tells Nandhini that Rani recorded Rajeshwari confession video, so that Veer will throw her out of the house. Veer meets his mom in the jail and assures her that he will find out who’s responsible for her arresting.

Will Veer be able to find out Jay recorded the video? Or he will misunderstand Rani?

All these questions will be answered in the upcoming episodes.

To know more about your favourite show Apna Time Bhi Aayega, stay tuned to this space.

