Apna Time Bhi Aayega Spoiler: Nandini will find that Jai kidnapped Rani

Apna Time Bhi Aayega Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on justshowbiz.net

Zee TV popular show Apna Time Bhi Aayega is ready to witness some interesting plots and dramas in the show. Earlier it’s seen that someone kidnapped Rani in order to save Rajeshwari. Now it will be seen that Rani will get beaten up by kidnapper while Nandini will find out that Jai kidnapped Rani.

Previously we witnessed, Rani got kidnapped by unknown people. Veer got the video of Rani held captive. The kidnapper demanded to release Rajeshwari in order to save Rani. Nandini blamed Rani for Rajeshwari’s condition but Veer trusted Rani. Ramadheer learnt about Rajeshwari’s arrest and Rani’s kidnap too.

In the future episodes we will see that, Veer will try to find the person who kidnapped Rani. Birju will blame Rajawats for Rani’s kidnap. Veer will find a clue against the kidnapper which will lead him to Sirat Singh. The kidnapper will find out about Veer’s move and will beat up Rani. He will send the video to Veer while Veer will get pained seeing it. Veer will swear to avenge the kidnapper for Rani’s pain while Nandini will learn that it’s Jai who kidnapped Rani.

Will Nandini reveal the truth about Jai to Veer? Will Nandini team up with Jai against Rani? Will Rajeshwari get released from prison?

All these questions will be answered in the upcoming episodes.

To know more about your favourite show Apna Time Bhi Aayega, stay tuned to this space.

