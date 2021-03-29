ENTERTAINMENT

Apna Time Bhi Aayega Spoiler: Rani brings jewel polishers to catch the culprit

Apna Time Bhi Aayega Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on justshowbiz.net

Zee TV popular show Apna Time Bhi Aayega is ready to witness some interesting plots and dramas in the show. Earlier it’s seen that Rani says Veer that she got proof against the real culprit shocking Veer. Now it will be seen that Rani makes her first move in catching the culprit.

In the previous episodes it’s seen that Rani finds that the culprit is a lady with Veer’s statement. Birju too brings proof against the culprit which is an earring confirming Rani’s suspicions. While Rani is busy searching the culprit, Vikram forces Rani and Veer for a romantic dance. On the other hand, Rani and Veer have cute nok jhok while Rani says Vikram about her finding a clue against the culprit.

In the upcoming episodes it will be seen that Vikram forgets about Rani saying about earring due to Bhaang effect. However he’s sure Rani is planning something and keeps an eye on her. On the other hand Vikram indirectly taunts Dikvijay while Rajmata scolds him for his behaviour. Later Rani brings jewel polisher home in order to find out the real culprit by finding the other pair of earring.

Will Rani able to catch the culprit? Is Rajeshwari the real culprit?

All these questions will be answered in the upcoming episodes.

To know what will happen next in your favourite show Apna Time Bhi Aayega, stay tuned to this space.

