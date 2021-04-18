Apna Time Bhi Aayega Spoiler: Rani to get kidnapped by Jai’s enemy again

Apna Time Bhi Aayega Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip , Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist on TMT.internet

Zee TV common present Apna Time Bhi Aayega is able to witness some fascinating plots and dramas within the present. Earlier it’s seen that Kiara helped in exposing Jai and Nandini’s reality to the household. Now it will likely be seen that Rani can be as soon as once more kidnapped by Jai’s enemy for cash whereas Dikvijay will study Kiara and Vikram’s marriage.

Beforehand we have now seen that, Nandini and Jai accused Birju for attempting to misbehave with Nandini. Birju denied the accusations and blamed Nandini and Jai for being concerned in Rani’s kidnap. Vikram supported Birju whereas Nandini confronted him. Kanchan organized for Gangapur Pooja whereas Veer stored quick for Rani’s protected return. Kiara stored Jai busy and uncovered each Jai and Nandini pink handed to Veer, Vikram and Birju. She doubted them upon discovering in regards to the cash given to Jai by Nandini.

Sooner or later episodes we are going to witness, Kiara will expose Nandini’s reality in entrance of the household. Rajmata will slap Nandini for not caring about household’s feelings. Nandini will apologize and can confess that it was Jai’s plan and he or she was opposing it from begin. Veer will beat Jai asking for Rani whereas Jai will get name from his enemy who has kidnapped Rani once more. Jai’s enemy will demand cash from Veer to launch Rani. Vikram will come to get the cash when Kiara will ask him the rationale for doing a lot for Rani. Vikram will say that she’s Veer’s spouse and he’ll do the identical if the identical factor occurred together with her too. Dikvijay will overhear their dialog and can confront them concerning it. Kiara and Vikram will confess the reality to him.

Will Dikvijay let Kiara and Vikram to proceed with divorce? Will Veer handle to avoid wasting Rani?

All these questions can be answered within the upcoming episodes.

To know extra about your favorite present Apna Time Bhi Aayega, keep tuned to this area.