Apna Time Bhi Aayega Spoiler: Veer to give money to the kidnapper

Apna Time Bhi Aayega Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip , Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist

Zee TV in style present Apna Time Bhi Aayega is able to witness some fascinating plots and dramas within the present. Earlier it’s seen that Rajeshwari discovered about Jai and Nandhini being the perpetrator whereas Dikvijay confronted Vikram. Now will probably be seen that Veer will beat up Jai in frustration and can give cash to the abductors.

Beforehand we now have seen that, Jai was held captive by Veer and Birju. Jai requested for water whereas Veer handled him the identical means Jai handled Rani. Dikvijay requested Kiara to say their marriage fact to Rajeshwari however Kiara mentioned solely about Jai and Nandini’s involvement in Rani’s kidnap. Birju and Veer shared their reminiscences about Rani. Dikvijay confronted Vikram about hiding his marriage whereas Vikram identified about Dikvijay hiding his personal fact. They indulged in an argument.

Sooner or later episodes we’ll witness, Rajeshwari will lash out at Nandini for not revealing the reality to household and save Rani. Nandini will get upset. Jai will as soon as once more attempt to justify his motion whereas Veer will beat him up recalling Jai beating Rani. Birju will cease Veer on time. Rajmata will ask Kiara to disguise as Rani for school admission as will probably be the final day for signing up.

Kiara will get caught whereas Rajmata will ask for a while in order that Rani can be part of herself. Rajeshwari will give up herself to police and can ask Veer to save lots of Rani. Veer will guarantee to save lots of each her and Rani and can give the cash to kidnapper. The kidnapper will demand for more cash whereas Veer will beat him up. Vikram and Vijay will come to the spot and the abductors will run away. Veer will lash out at Vikram.

Will Veer handle to save lots of Rani and Rajeshwari? Will Rani attain on time for her admission?

All these questions will probably be answered within the upcoming episodes.

