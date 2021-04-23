ENTERTAINMENT

Apna Time Bhi Aayega Spoiler: Will Veer win against Kidnapper?

Apna Time Bhi Aayega Spoiler: Will Veer win against Kidnapper?

Apna Time Bhi Aayega Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip , Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist on TMT.internet

Zee TV present Apna Time Bhi Aayega by no means failed to interact viewers with its gripping storyline. Now, Veer discovered Rani so it can attention-grabbing to see how he’s going to rescue her from Kidnapper.

Earlier its seen that, Vikram consoled Veer saying that nothing will occur to Rani. Birju introduced one of many Goon from the Kidnappers gang. Veer threatened the Goon to disclose Rani’s location if he need to keep alive then and beat him. Goon revealed that his Gang took Rani to Goa. Veer discovered one visiting card from the Goon and learnt that Kidnappers took Rani to “Riva seashore resort”. Birju prayed to God to reunite Veer and Rani. Kiara learnt that Vikram and Veer going to Goa to rescue Rani and he or she determined to accompany them. Veer tried to persuade her saying that Rani’s life in peril already and he can’t put her in peril too however she was adamant along with her choice and so they reached Goa resort.

Veer noticed two individuals and observed their bracelets and recalled how he noticed identical bracelet in Kidnapper’s hand and he knowledgeable about it Vikram and so they adopted these two individuals and knocked the door. Kidnapper confronted Veer and requested him to win in opposition to him in card sport to avoid wasting Rani. Jai stated to Veer that he’ll assist him. Veer agreed to play. Kidnapper requested his ally to carry Rani. Veer received emotional seeing Rani and untied her. Kidnapper made Rani sit on the electrical shock chair and defined about sport to Veer.

Within the upcoming episode, Kidnapper may have extra possibilities to win the cardboard sport in opposition to Veer. Veer might be in dilemma to what to do subsequent.

Will Rani assist Veer within the sport? What might be Veer’s choice?

All these questions might be answered within the upcoming episodes.

To know what is going to occur subsequent in your favourite present Apna Time Bhi Aayega , keep tuned to this area.

