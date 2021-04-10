Apna Time Bhi Aayega Today’s Episode 9th April 2021 Written Update: Veer Pled To Kidnapper To Not Hurt Rani

Catch the written episode update of “Apna Time Bhi Ayega” on 9th April 2021. The episode begins with Veer please to Kidnapper not to hurt Rani and want Rajeshwari to release too. The kidnapper tells him that if he doesn’t inject Rani then her condition may get worst. The kidnapper tells him the location so, that Veer goes and picks Rani from there. Veer is about to leave them but he gets shocked seeing Digvijay there.
Dikviyhay asked them why do they hide the truth and this bog thing from him, at least they should inform him. Rakmata tells him that you are already upset for Rajeshawari and I don’t let him go more worried. He replies that she is the daughter-in-law of the Rajavat family and this is something very serious. Hence he goes to Ramdheer and assures him that at any cost we will find Rani.
He is about to call the police commissioner but Veer stops him to do si and tells him that he is going to get Rani home. Later kidnapper tiesvVers hand and take him ta their secret place. Nandini requests Jay, not to huer Veerazs she knows that it’s Jay who has been doing all these things. And Jay replies “I can’t hurt my brother. And tells Nandini to the net to reveal it and he urgently needs 5 lakhs. He tells her to arrange the amount anyhow.” This makes her tensed and wonder where she will go to arrange this big amount.
Thus, she gets the idea that “only Kiara will help her in this.” Kidnapper takes Veer to Rani and Veer gets emotional seeing Rani in this condition. He uses to cry and the kidnapper tells him to hurry and inject Rani otherwise her condition may get worst. Later Veer hit the kidnapper and Jay use to take advantage of the situation and hit on Veer’s head. After this Verr gets unconscious. Jay realizes later that what he did is wrong and unacceptable.
SAnd later kidnapper shoots Rani whole Veer is in a conscious state at that time. And he uses to cry hard missing his love. He gets shocked and helpless. And this tuned out as the dream of Veer later he realizes that he is in his house. He uses to pray to god for Rani’s well-being. I will rescue Rani at any cost. And the episode ends here. To watch the full episode set yourself in front of the tv at 9:00 o, on Zee Tv from Monday to Friday.