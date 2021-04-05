ENTERTAINMENT

Apna Time Bhi Aayega: Veer to struggle to freeing Rajeshwari – Tellyexpress

Apna Time Bhi Aayega Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Tellyexpress.com

Zee TV popular show Apna Time Bhi Aayega is ready to witness some interesting plots and dramas in the show. Earlier it’s seen that Rani learns that Rajeshwari is the culprit and police arrests Rajeshwari.  Now it will be seen that Veer finds ways to save Rajeshwari while Rani learns about it.

Previously we witnessed, Rani finds out Rajeshwari is the culprit, and Veer took the blame on him to save her. She confronts him. Veer pleads with Rani not to reveal the truth to the police and asks her to give him one day time to think what to do. Rani agrees. Rajeshwari overhears them. Later Rajeshwari tells Veer that she’s ready to go to the jail for her sin. However Veer stops her. Jay records their video, and sends it to the police. Police arrests Rajeshwari shocking her family members. Jay tells Nandhini that Rani recorded Rajeshwari confession video, so that Veer will throw her out of the house. Veer meets his mom in the jail and assures her that he will find out who’s responsible for her arresting.

In the future episodes, Veer tries his best to save Rajeshwari and consults with the lawyer. The whole family blames Rani for Rajeshwari’s arrest. Lawyer suggests Veer to claim that Rajeshwari took the blame on her in order to save Veer from punishment. Rani learns about it and gets shocked.

Will Veer be able to find out Jay recorded the video? Will Veer manage to save Rajeshwari?

All these questions will be answered in the upcoming episodes.

To know more about your favourite show Apna Time Bhi Aayega, stay tuned to this space.

