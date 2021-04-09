Apna Time Bhi Aayega: Veer will get hurt while trying to rescue Rani – Tellyexpress

Apna Time Bhi Aayega Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Tellyexpress.com

Zee TV popular show Apna Time Bhi Aayega is ready to witness some interesting plots and dramas in the show. Earlier it’s seen that Jai threatened to kill Rani if Rajeshwari doesn’t get saved while Veer avenged to punish the kidnapper. Now it will be seen that Veer will plot against the kidnapper while Jai outsmarts him.

Previously we have seen that, Jai convinced Nandini that he kidnapped Rani for Rajeshwari. Nandini would not get convinced and asked him to end the play soon. However she hid it from family members. Veer got distressed over Rani and Rajeshwari while Rajeshwari suffered a lot in jail. Kumud forced Veer to have food but Veer lashed out at her. Rajmata consoled Kumud while Veer apologized her. Later Jai threatened to kill Rani if Rajeshwari doesn’t get released. Veer swore to avenge the kidnapper.

In the future episodes we will witness, Jain will video call Veer and beat up Rani. Veer will get devastated and will plan a plot against the kidnapper. Nandini on the other hand, will ask Jai to leave Rani but Jai will not budge. Champa will threaten Jai to reveal the truth if he doesn’t pay her. Veer and Vikram will struggle to rescue Rani and Rajeshwari simultaneously.

Veer will trick kidnapper saying that Rani needs to get her shot else she will die. Kidnapper will ask Veer to come alone and he will go. Digvijay will learn about Rani’s kidnap but Veer assures to bring her back. Jai’s men will blindfold Veer’s eyes before taking him to Rani. Veer will meet with Rani and will try to fight the goon but Jai will knock him down. Nandini will get angered seeing Veer hurt.

Will Veer manage to rescue both Rani and Rajeshwari? Will Nandini reveal that Jai is the kidnapper? All these questions will be answered in the upcoming episodes.

To know more about your favourite show Apna Time Bhi Aayega, stay tuned to this space.