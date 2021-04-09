ENTERTAINMENT

Apna Time Bhi Aayega: Veer will get hurt while trying to rescue Rani – Tellyexpress

Avatar
By
Posted on

Apna Time Bhi Aayega Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Tellyexpress.com

Zee TV popular show Apna Time Bhi Aayega is ready to witness some interesting plots and dramas in the show. Earlier it’s seen that Jai threatened to kill Rani if Rajeshwari doesn’t get saved while Veer avenged to punish the kidnapper. Now it will be seen that Veer will plot against the kidnapper while Jai outsmarts him.

Previously we have seen that, Jai convinced Nandini that he kidnapped Rani for Rajeshwari. Nandini would not get convinced and asked him to end the play soon. However she hid it from family members. Veer got distressed over Rani and Rajeshwari while Rajeshwari suffered a lot in jail. Kumud forced Veer to have food but Veer lashed out at her. Rajmata consoled Kumud while Veer apologized her. Later Jai threatened to kill Rani if Rajeshwari doesn’t get released. Veer swore to avenge the kidnapper.

In the future episodes we will witness, Jain will video call Veer and beat up Rani. Veer will get devastated and will plan a plot against the kidnapper. Nandini on the other hand, will ask Jai to leave Rani but Jai will not budge. Champa will threaten Jai to reveal the truth if he doesn’t pay her. Veer and Vikram will struggle to rescue Rani and Rajeshwari simultaneously.

Veer will trick kidnapper saying that Rani needs to get her shot else she will die. Kidnapper will ask Veer to come alone and he will go. Digvijay will learn about Rani’s kidnap but Veer assures to bring her back. Jai’s men will blindfold Veer’s eyes before taking him to Rani. Veer will meet with Rani and will try to fight the goon but Jai will knock him down. Nandini will get angered seeing Veer hurt.

Will Veer manage to rescue both Rani and Rajeshwari? Will Nandini reveal that Jai is the kidnapper? All these questions will be answered in the upcoming episodes.

To know more about your favourite show Apna Time Bhi Aayega, stay tuned to this space.

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
805
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
805
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
783
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
759
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
751
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
748
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
696
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
695
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
639
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe
637
LATEST

Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions – The Boston Globe

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top