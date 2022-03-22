App store, iCloud, Maps, Music… Many Apple services disrupted for several hours by a breakdown

If you had problems accessing your iCloud account, the app store or Apple maps, you’re not alone: many Apple services were affected by an outage for several hours on Monday evening. Users reported issues on social media as of 6:30 p.m. PT, and the official “status” page Apple listed 23 outages at 7:15 p.m., including Apple Music and TV+. The Apple firm indicates that some users have also had problems with iMessage but that the problem has been resolved.
According to journalist Mark Gurman, internal Apple tools were also disrupted in Cupertino. And Apple Stores had to go back to paper as the quick checkout system was affected.
Apple did not communicate on the origin of the problem. We do not know if it was a cyberattack or a technical problem with the configuration of servers, as it regularly happens to the giants of the Web.