"Apparently they decided otherwise" – with Haas' decision to rest in peace Romain Grosjean decided not to sponsor the Indkar campaign.

“Apparently they decided otherwise” – Romain Grosjean is at peace with Jean Jean Haas’s decision not to sponsor his Hisar campaign.

Haas released Romain Grosjean from his F1 team with Kevin Magnussen after last season. Despite the horror accident in Bahrain, Grosgen is committed to racing, this time in IndyCar. His former boss Jean Haas was ready to sponsor his campaign, but was thrown out for very understandable reasons.

“He had asked if we would be ready to sponsor him at IndyCar and I think I was very open to it in the beginning. But then when he crashed in Bahrain, I was very happy that he did not kill himself. For someone who absolutely destroyed the car, I couldn’t be happier that it survived.

“I don’t know … he has a wife and three children and I told him that I can’t afford him to go out and kill himself. I just felt like he had to stay home and take care of his family Is needed. He loves driving, and that’s his choice. I just don’t want to be part of a bad choice. I think he’s lucky to avoid getting killed. “

Romain Grosjean understands Haas’s decision

Grosgen, on his part, fully understands the reasons for the aforesaid. Speaking to The race, The Frenchman expressed a desire to bring the American team to IndyCar, but it ultimately was not.

“We certainly had discussions with Haas before and after the accident to sponsor the project. It felt like it could be a great story, a race for Haas in Formula 1 from the very beginning, then carry and color IndyCar.

“Obviously they decided otherwise. I think they had their reason and their choice. Fully understandable. “

