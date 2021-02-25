Applause Entertainment and Sudhir Mishra’s next Will Chronicle Rise of British Raj

Bravado entertainment Shows like TheMiracleTech are on a roll in the market Scam 1992, Hello Mini, Criminal Justice, Avrode etc. have joined hands with acclaimed director Sudhir Mishra, to continue their red hot streak in the streaming market. Mishra who is known for his works in Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron, Jasmine, Inkar, etc., is celebrating the success of Netflix’s Serious Men. And this time, the director is looking to revisit the pre-independence era to trace the rise of the British Empire in India.

Sudhir Mishra himself has offered the show as a 3 season offering and is currently writing on the first season. As the show is supported by Applause Entertainment and given its setting, the makers notice that the show is set on a grand scale. And naturally it can take a long time before the show gets into the shooting phase.

The story is set in the 1840s and will follow the rise of the British Raj in India. The show will focus on the struggle of the nation and its people. Sudhir Mishra says that “about time we tell our story to the whole world.” Also, it will be beneficial for the next generation to know about their history and the story of the freedom movement ”.

Mishra adds that since the show is based on historical moments and is made on a grand scale. Also the fact that it is going to be an international show, talent from all over the world will be featured in it.