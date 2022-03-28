Apple beats Netflix with ‘CODA’ win at Oscars 2022

Apple paid $25 million for the rights to issue “CODA”. It was worth every penny.

The Best Picture victory from the back of ‘Coda’ at the 94th Academy Awards gave Apple and its young original film business a major ticket to legitimacy, snatching another win from rival Netflix and the first streaming to land the Oscars for most Service is done. coveted trophy.

Written and directed by Sean Heder, “CODA” enthralled Academy voters with its feel-good portrayal of a young woman (Emilia Jones) who has to decide whether she should join the fishing business of her deaf family. to help or further his musical ambitions.

The film was dominated by a Western-style twist on Netflix’s “The Power of the Dog,” Jane Campion, who was considered a favorite for weeks before “CODA” was late…