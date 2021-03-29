Apple ‘celebrates’ Holi with these pictures clicked on iPhone 12 series – Times of India » todayssnews

https://www.instagram.com/p/CM8eL74F9au/ https://www.instagram.com/p/CM8eL74F9au/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

To mark the festival of Holi — which is being celebrated today — Apple took to Instagram to showcase the camera capabilities of the iPhone 12 series. A series of eight images that feature close-up shots of people were posted on Apple’s Instagram account. Apple reportedly commissioned photographer Dhruvin S to click the images.The images are faces of people smeared in Holi colour. Further, the images are cropped to highlight a part of the face. All the faces in the images are smeared with different Holi colours.“I never imagined Holi as a form of art,” said photographer Dhruvin S in the accompanying caption on Instagram. “It’s almost like creating a canvas on a face. And you don’t have to be a painter or an artist to do this.”

In the following post, Apple has also posted a behind the scenes of the shoot. “I was really excited to see how colours would react on different faces, go really close to the subject and capture the micro details. I was surprised when I took the pictures,” said Dhruvin.

Apple has been running a #shotoniPhone campaign for marketing and promotional purposes for many years now. The images clicked for Holi too are a part of it where the camera capabilities of the iPhone 12 Pro series have been highlighted.

Apple on the social media post didn’t specify which iPhone — presumably iPhone 12 series — was used to click the Holi special images.