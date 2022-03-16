Apple iPad Air 5 test: the power of the M1 in a model of choice

The photo section does not change compared to last year. Apple keeps the one and only wide-angle module with a definition of 12 megapixels.





iPad Air 4



iPad Air 5







iPad Air 4



iPad Air 5



Compared to the previous model, we note a nice improvement in the quality of day and night photos. The daytime image is better exposed, the color rendering more natural and pleasant. And above all, the sharpness is much better.





Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ (13 Mpx, éq. 25 mm, f/2, ISO 64, 1/100 s)



Apple iPad Air 5 (12 Mpx, éq. 29 mm, f/1,8, ISO 40, 1/120 s)



Faced with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 +, the iPad Air 5 offers a slightly more contrasting shot as well as better managed exposure. The Korean model is nevertheless a little more detailed. Here, your choice will be mainly on your preference in terms of image rendering.





Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ (13 Mpx, éq. 25 mm, f/2, ISO 1250, 1/13 s)



Apple iPad Air 5 12 Mpx, (éq. 29 mm, f/1,8, ISO 1000, 1/15 s)



In low light, however, the Samsung tablet does better. The digital noise present in the iPad Air 5 photo is not present on the S8+. The image is a little smoother and lacks contrast, but the end result is above what the iPad Air can produce.

Module frontal

The iPad Air 5 swaps the 7-megapixel sensor with wide-angle optics of its predecessor for a 12-megapixel front sensor, with an ultra-wide-angle lens. This allows Apple to offer Center Stage on its device, the iPad Pro and the latest iPad Mini. Thanks to this feature, the tablet follows your face when you are in FaceTime or in videoconference, so that you always look good in front of your interlocutor.

The quality of the selfies hasn’t really changed. The shots are good, but the camera will mainly be used for video, so don’t expect wonders, especially when the light is lacking.

For video, the iPad Air 5 can shoot up to 4K at 60 fps with its rear module. At the front, it will be limited to 1080p, at 60 fps all the same.