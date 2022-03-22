Apple iPhone SE 2022 test: the quiet force, but very powerful

Apple keeps the 12-megapixel wide-angle module from the previous generation of iPhone SE. But if the optics do not change, the contribution of the A15 Bionic offers new photographic capacities carried by the presence of the ISP within the chip. The iPhone SE (2022) therefore benefits from Smart HDR, Deep Fusion, but also the “photographic styles” born with the iPhone 13.

In the mid-range segment, it is currently the Realme 9 Pro+ who does best on the photo flank. It is therefore to the latter that we will compare the new iPhone SE.





Despite a hazardous colorimetry, the Realme model provides a much more detailed shot than the iPhone SE. As always, Apple favors a natural tone, even if it means ignoring sharpness. The result is no less honourable.





Realme 9 Pro + (eq. 26 mm, f / 1.8, ISO 7600, 1/15 s)



Same observation at night. By favoring a more natural image, the iPhone SE 2022 does not rise very high in sensitivity, unlike the Realme 9 Pro+. The contrast is also greater, but the image delivered by the Chinese model is better exposed and more detailed.

Front module, portrait and video mode

At the front, the iPhone SE also retains its ancestor’s 7MP sensor. A module that will not shine, but very good for selfies, especially thanks to the good management of exposure by the device.

Portrait mode relies solely on software, with the device lacking a depth sensor available on higher-end iPhones. The clipping is quite good, but easily stumbles on the hair or certain parts of the body. For example, if you have an arm away from your chest, the iPhone can easily blur it with the background. The analysis also applies to the front module, but for a selfie, this is still more than enough.

The video part does not change one iota. The iPhone SE can shoot up to 4K at 60 fps or 1080p up to 240 fps. Thanks to its integrated optical stabilization (OIS), the plans will not suffer from a shake effect. With the front module, the user will be able to film up to 1080p at 120 fps.