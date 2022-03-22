LATEST

Apple iPhone SE 2022 test: the quiet force, but very powerful

Posted on

Apple keeps the 12-megapixel wide-angle module from the previous generation of iPhone SE. But if the optics do not change, the contribution of the A15 Bionic offers new photographic capacities carried by the presence of the ISP within the chip. The iPhone SE (2022) therefore benefits from Smart HDR, Deep Fusion, but also the “photographic styles” born with the iPhone 13.

Module principal : 12 Mpx, f/1,8, éq. 28 mm

In the mid-range segment, it is currently the Realme 9 Pro+ who does best on the photo flank. It is therefore to the latter that we will compare the new iPhone SE.



Realme 9 Pro + (eq. 26 mm, f / 1.8, ISO 157, 1/50 s)


Apple iPhone SE (2022)

Despite a hazardous colorimetry, the Realme model provides a much more detailed shot than the iPhone SE. As always, Apple favors a natural tone, even if it means ignoring sharpness. The result is no less honourable.



Realme 9 Pro + (eq. 26 mm, f / 1.8, ISO 7600, 1/15 s)


Apple iPhone SE (2022)

Same observation at night. By favoring a more natural image, the iPhone SE 2022 does not rise very high in sensitivity, unlike the Realme 9 Pro+. The contrast is also greater, but the image delivered by the Chinese model is better exposed and more detailed.

Front module, portrait and video mode

At the front, the iPhone SE also retains its ancestor’s 7MP sensor. A module that will not shine, but very good for selfies, especially thanks to the good management of exposure by the device.

Portrait mode relies solely on software, with the device lacking a depth sensor available on higher-end iPhones. The clipping is quite good, but easily stumbles on the hair or certain parts of the body. For example, if you have an arm away from your chest, the iPhone can easily blur it with the background. The analysis also applies to the front module, but for a selfie, this is still more than enough.

The video part does not change one iota. The iPhone SE can shoot up to 4K at 60 fps or 1080p up to 240 fps. Thanks to its integrated optical stabilization (OIS), the plans will not suffer from a shake effect. With the front module, the user will be able to film up to 1080p at 120 fps.

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

649
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
535
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
472
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
448
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
427
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
416
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
401
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
392
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today
389
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top