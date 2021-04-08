Apple makes finding lost products easier with the iPhone – Times of India » todayssnews

For those in the Apple ecosystem, finding their lost products was slightly easier with the Find My app. Apple is now extending the functionalities of the app to other companies as well. The app has been updated allowing third-party products to use the finding capabilities of Apple’s Find My network.According to an official post on Apple’s Newsroom, the Find My network accessory program opens up the Find My network to third-party device manufacturers to build products utilising the service, so their customers can use the Find My app to locate and keep track of certain important items.



How does Find My app work?

The Find My app utilises Apple devices’ Bluetooth signals which create a network of devices searching for lost items. Simply put, it is a crowdsourced network of Apple devices that use Bluetooth wireless technology to detect missing devices or items nearby, and report their approximate location back to the owner. Apple maintains that the entire process is end-to-end encrypted and anonymous, so no one else, not even Apple or the third-party manufacturer, can view a device’s location or information.

If a user ever loses their Apple device, the Find My app allows them to locate it on a map, play a sound to pinpoint its location, put it in Lost Mode to lock it immediately, and display a message with a contact number; it also lets them remotely erase the device in case it has fallen into the wrong hands.



Who can make use of the Find My technology?

Apple said that companies who want to utilise the technology can sign up to participate in Made for iPhone (MFi) Program — designed for any accessory developer looking to connect an existing or new product to the Find My network. “Third-party products must adhere to all the privacy protections of the Find My network that Apple customers rely on,” Apple said in the media release. Approved products can be added to the new Items tab and will feature a “Works with Apple Find My” badge to clearly communicate to users that the product is compatible with the Find My network and the Find My app.

A few products that are already a part of the program include Belkin’s true wireless earbuds.