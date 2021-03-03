Apple Rumors: Is the light charger finally being swapped for USB-C? – TMT Daily

When Apple removed the headphone port, it exploded all over the world. It was like an epidemic for a month. But then, everyone remembered that there was Bluetooth, and everything was right with the world.

According to Statista, about 50% of the world’s people use every rumor of Apple to make iPhones, which is more notable. With USB-c charging becoming the industry standard, there are rumors that the iPhone 13 will have a USB-c port.

However, recent insiders have suggested that this is not the case, but Apple is exploring a different feature to shake up the smartphone market.

What is changing?

According to leading Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple is Its iPhones do not have to switch From lighting to USB-C. It relies on USB-c to charge everything from laptops, other smartphones, and even PlayStation 5 controllers.

Ku explained that Apple is reluctant to make the switch. The company prefers lighting because it is more waterproof than USB-c. However, they too will take a big hit in their profits.

Switching to USB-C will hurt Apple’s Made for iPhone (MFi) business. USB-c is open source and free for making any item. The third party pays Apple for the technology to make the goods. Due to their control over electricity, Apple has strictly limited the quality and quantity of electrical goods. According to MacRumors, the MFi program is an important part of their business.

Why do other products use USB-C?

if you Live in the Apple ecosystem And the company has many products, you may wonder why other products use USB-c. The MacBook, iPad Pro, and iPad Air all use USB-C for charging, but they also allow external hard drives.

Apple is trying to cut Microsoft’s Surface line with the iPad Pro & Air. The two tablets are Apple’s first entry into the tablet-laptop hybrid. Beyond the use of USB-C for charging and external hard drives, the new iPad features a special keyboard case with a trackpad.

As USB-c became the industry standard, if Apple wanted its tablets and laptops to remain competitive, it needed to make the switch. Apple does not need to convert the iPhone to USB-c to remain competitive in the smartphone market.

Is there a possibility of change?

Apple won’t even switch the iPhone to USB-c as it will only drop entry-level products like other accessories like the standard iPad and AirPs. Without power on the flagship model, the fear is that it will tip the scale too fast and make its other products that still use less competitive electricity.

According to Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple is more likely to make an iPhone without a port before making an iPhone with a USB port. No, this is not a “when swine fly” statement. There are serious rumors that Apple is considering completely ditching the charging port in favor of wireless charging.

However, don’t panic yet because technology for Apple MagSafe Charging is not advanced enough To change a wired connection. Apple still relies on wired connections for firmware updates, data transfers, running diagnostics, and data recovery. Apple unveiled the technology in 2020, and it is a long way before the world was revealed when the company removed the headphone port.

But what do you think? Will you buy a fully wireless iPhone? Would you like USB-c on iPhone 13? Tell us in the comments.

