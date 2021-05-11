Apple to invest $45 million Corning, makers of glass tech for iPhone 12 – USA TODAY

Show Caption Hide Caption Apple iOS 14.5 update forces tracking apps to ask user permission With this software update to Apple iPhone and iPads, apps must ask permission of device owners to track their activity across other apps and sites. staff video, USA TODAY

Apple announced it will award $45 million to Corning, which makes a special glass used on the iPhone 12.

In a statement, the tech giant said the investment will go toward expanding Corning’s manufacturing capacity in the U.S. and developing new technologies.

Corning worked with Apple on Ceramic Shield, a material used to cover the front of the iPhone 12 allowing it to withstand drops and scratches.

Apple’s Advanced Manufacturing Fund has awarded Corning $450 million over the past four years.

Looking for a PS5?: Sony reportedly warns PlayStation 5 supply could stay tight through next year

State AGs urge Zuckerberg: Nix Facebook’s plan to create Instagram for kids

Corning also makes Gorilla Glass, a durable scratch-resistant glass used on a variety of smartphones, tablets and wearable devices including Samsung’s Galaxy smartphones.

Last month, Apple announced it was investing $430 billion in the U.S. over five years, including the creation of a $1 billion campus in North Carolina. Apple said the campus is expected to create 3,000 jobs.

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23.