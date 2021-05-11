Apple to invest $45 million Corning, makers of glass tech for iPhone 12 – USA TODAY

LATEST

Apple announced it will award $45 million to Corning, which makes a special glass used on the iPhone 12.

In a statement, the tech giant said the investment will go toward expanding Corning’s manufacturing capacity in the U.S. and developing new technologies.

Corning worked with Apple on Ceramic Shield, a material used to cover the front of the iPhone 12 allowing it to withstand drops and scratches.

Apple’s Advanced Manufacturing Fund has awarded Corning $450 million over the past four years.

Corning also makes Gorilla Glass, a durable scratch-resistant glass used on a variety of smartphones, tablets and wearable devices including Samsung’s Galaxy smartphones.

Last month, Apple announced it was investing $430 billion in the U.S. over five years, including the creation of a $1 billion campus in North Carolina. Apple said the campus is expected to create 3,000 jobs.

