Apple TV drops trailer for season 2 of ‘Ted Lasso’, which premieres July 23

Apple TV’s Ted Lasso was the proper present on the proper time for a lot of viewers, providing laughs, coronary heart, and extremely successful performances.

(The actors, that’s, not fictional AFC Richmond.)

It was top-of-the-line comedies in current reminiscence, an enormous shock given it was primarily based off of an outdated (although very humorous) advert marketing campaign for NBC’s Premier League protection. Now, with collection lead Jason Sudeikis choosing up a Golden Globe (and probably an Emmy later this 12 months), we’ve got a trailer for season 2, which arrives in late July.

That this trailer drops amidst one of the crucial turbulent instances for European and English soccer in a long time appears additionally becoming. Ted Lasso clearly takes place in a fictionalized model of the Premier League (and, spoilers for season 1: the Championship) however it’s doable that it would find yourself feeling extra like a fantasy, ought to the Tremendous League come into existence.

Season 2 may additionally be the penultimate season, because the showrunners have mapped out a three-year arc for the story and expect it to finish after that. Nonetheless, having racked up loads of awards and offered Apple TV+ the form of present that folks subscribe solely to see, something is feasible. At this level, even, simply getting three seasons of a present like this could really feel like a present.

