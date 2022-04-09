Apple TV+ . How to Watch Baseball Games on MLB Friday Night

Starting April 8, there are two regular season Major League Baseball games. Apple TV+ . exclusively on streaming every Friday. These games are available nationally through Apple TV+ at no additional charge to all customers. If you haven’t used Apple TV+ before, here’s what you need to know to tune in.

Friday Night Baseball is a new offering from MLB in partnership with Apple. These games are exclusive to Apple TV+ and are not available via local broadcast, cable, or MLB.TV. Debut outings on Friday, April 8 will feature the New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals at 7 p.m. ET, and the Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Angels at 9.30 p.m. ET.

How to Watch MLB Friday Night Baseball

Friday Night MLB Games are streaming on the Apple TV platform. For a limited time, at least until June 24th…