Apple will stream MLB games on Apple TV Plus for the first time

Max Scherzer #21 of the New York Mets delivers a pitch in the third inning spring training game against the Miami Marlins at Roger Dean Stadium on March 21, 2022 in Jupiter, Florida.

Starting Friday, Apple TV+ will stream doubleheaders of MLB games each week.

For the most part, this will be similar to watching a ball game on a traditional broadcast network, but with a few extra features, such as the option to ask Siri for player stats or listen to your favorite player’s at-bat song on Apple Music. the option. ,

It’s also free, for now. There’s no need to subscribe to Apple TV+ to watch, which costs $4.99 per month. But it could eventually help Apple sell more iPhones.

Apple’s first significant foray into sports broadcasting points to its bigger strategy with Apple TV+, which…