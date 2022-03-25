LATEST

Apple’s ‘CODA’ Is a Come-From-Behind Contender in Close Oscar Race

Europe Rejects Putin’s Demand for Natural Gas Payments in Rubles

(Bloomberg) — In an industry that loves a good story about overcoming adversity, Apple Inc. on Sunday won Best Picture at the Oscars. of “CODA” has emerged as an astonishing front-runner.

A little more than a year ago, the film about a high schooler choosing between music lessons and staying home to help his deaf family took top honors at the Sundance Film Festival and won Apple a record $ Sold for 25 million. Still, even after scoring one of 10 Best-Picture nominations last month, “CODA” was seen as a longtime.

Now all that has changed. The Producers Guild of America gave “CODA” its top prize last week, and the director of its main competition, “The Power of the Dog,” is getting heat for some controversial comments. “Koda” is now tied as the favorite to win Best…

Read Full News

