March 27, 2022

Apple’s “CODA” Wins Historic Oscar for Best Picture at the Academy Awards

Cupertino, California Apple made history tonight when “CODA” won three Academy Awards from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, winning Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor for Troy Kotsur, and Best Adapted Screenplay for Sean Heder. The winners were revealed this evening at the 94th Annual Academy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles.

