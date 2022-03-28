Apple’s feel-good film CODA wins at theatrical festival

After a film year often highlighted by the crowd, the Academy Awards named an impeccable crowd-pleaser, deaf family drama CODA, Best Picture, handing Hollywood’s top award to a streaming service for the first time in a ceremony in which The biggest drama was witnessed when Will Smith stepped on stage and slapped Chris Rock.

The cast and crew of “Coda” accept the award for Best Picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. (source: Associated Press)

Cyan Heder’s “CODA,” which first premiered at a virtual Sundance Film Festival in the winter of 2021, began as an underdog but slowly emerged as an Oscars-favourite. It also had a very deep-pocketed backer in Apple TV+, receiving its first Best Picture Academy Award on Sunday, less than three…