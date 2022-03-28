Apple’s feel-good film CODA wins at theatrical festival

After a film year often highlighted by the crowd, the Academy Awards named an impeccable crowd-pleaser, deaf family drama CODA, Best Picture, handing Hollywood’s top award to a streaming service for the first time in a ceremony in which The biggest drama was witnessed when Will Smith stepped on stage and slapped Chris Rock.
Cyan Heder’s “CODA,” which first premiered at a virtual Sundance Film Festival in the winter of 2021, began as an underdog but slowly emerged as an Oscars-favourite. It also had a very deep-pocketed backer in Apple TV+, receiving its first Best Picture Academy Award on Sunday, less than three…