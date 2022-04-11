Apple's subscription iPhones could help cool sales

Apple’s subscription iPhones could help cool sales

Those skeptical of the subscription iPhone idea might argue that it is highly unlikely that Apple will be able to make it worth a consumer’s time. iPhones currently hold their value very well, so those who want to upgrade regularly can sell their old phone to partially upgrade to a new one. But here are some things to consider.

First, depending on the price of Apple’s subscription, the status quo of second-hand iPhones keeping their value could be disrupted. Instead of going to eBay and buying a used iPhone for 70 percent off the original price, consumers will have the option of paying nothing in advance and a new one on a monthly plan with all the extras Apple has prepared. There will be an option to get an iPhone.

Foad Fadaghi, managing director of Telsyte.

Second, as Mr. Fadaghi pointed out…


Read Full News