Application for making Smart Ration Card 2021 – Application form for Smart Ration Card

Smart ration card online application | Uttrakhand Smart Ration Card

Smart ration card The food supply department has made complete preparations for making the tender will be issued within a week. Through this smart card, the ration card holders of Uttarakhand will not have any problem in getting ration, they can get ration from any government cheap ration shop. Under this scheme, firstly more than 23 thousand old rations across the state. Card renewal Smart ration card 2021 Will be converted into

Smart Ration Card 2021 | How to get Uttarakhand Smart Ration Card

This is a great opportunity for more than 23 lakh ration card holders of Uttarakhand state to renew their ration card Smart ration card 2021 Can be made and all the people coming below the poverty line of the state can benefit greatly. District Supply Officer Jaswant Singh Kandari has told that there are about one and a quarter to four lakh ration cards in the district, which will be made smart. Those who have applied for ration cards will be first made smart. After that, other ration cards will also be made smart.

Ration card holders will soon be given smart cards

Now consumers of Dehradun district of Uttarakhand state Smart ration card The wait to receive is going to end, after some time all the ration card holders will be provided with smart ration cards. The District Supply Department has started giving the list of consumers for printing of smart ration cards to the concerned agency. Firstly, smart cards will be made in the shops of ration dealers, whose verification of 90 percent consumers has been completed. With the creation of this smart card, there will be transparency in ration distribution. District Supply Officer Jaswant Singh Kandari ji has told that at present 1050 cheap neck shops are present in Dehradun district. In which pon four lakh ration card is present. In which 2.5 lakh white cards are made under the National Food Security Act and 15000 cards are Antyodaya cards and 1.5 lakh yellow cards.

Verification done so far

For this smart, 90 percent consumers of 50 ration card dealers have been verified. There are 100 other ration dealers whose verification has been more than 80 percent. And more than 70 per cent of the more than 500 ration dealers have been verified. As soon as the order from the government comes, the work of printing the smart card will be started. And soon after that all ration card holders will be given smart cards. It can be 50 rupees per smart card.

What is a smart ration card? Uttrakhand Smart Ration Card

Smart ration card 2021 The common ration of the people is the replacement of ration which is used by the government to supply food items and other provisions to the families of economically weaker sections of the society at concessional rates. Uttrakhand Smart Ration Card 2021 Through this, all the basic provisions for the living of economically weaker families are obtained. With this smart ration card, Uttarakhand will become digital and will advance in the field of technology.

About Uttarakhand Smart Ration Card 2021

After the creation of a smart ration card, if a ration card holder does not take ration for any month, then next month the dealer does not give ration to those people for two months, if a lot of people complain about this, then the food supply department will be able to find the address so that the logo That we will get rid of these complaints. Because Uttrakhand Smart Ration Card 2021 Data will be entered online after scanning the barcode of the holders. As you know, the record of ration details is being recorded in the manual register but after the creation of the smart card, it will all be over.

Online form smart ration card 2021

Ration card is an important document for all poor people, through which financially poor people Government by government Food sent to the ration shop, such as rice, wheat, sugar, oil, kerosene, etc. can be purchased at subsidized rates and they can live their life properly. Ration Card 2021 It also works as an identity of every person and it is also useful in making passports. There are three types of ration card, first APL ration card, second BPL ration card, third AAY ration card.

Purpose of Uttarakhand Smart Ration Card 2021

This smart ration card will prevent black marketing in the state. this Uttarakhand Smart Ration Card 2021 There will be a QR card with the help of which consumers can easily get cheap ration from cheap shops, making the state digital with this smart ration card and taking Uttarakhand towards progress, providing smart ration cards to every poor families of the state. Simplify their lives.

Smart Ration Card Highlights 2021

this Smart Ration The card Through this, ration card holders of Uttarakhand will be able to enjoy the facilities of computerized public distribution system.

The smart ration card will be linked to the Aadhaar card, which will prevent fraud in cheaper ration distribution.

This card will have a QR card, with the help of which ration can be taken at discounted rates.

With the Smart Ration Card, it will be known whether the eligible consumer has taken the ration or not.

Now the fraud and corruption will be prevented by the left of these cards.

Smart card 2021 document

Aadhar card

identity card

Address proof

mobile number

Passport size photo

How to apply for making a smart ration card | (Application form Smart Ration Card)

Interested beneficiaries of the state who want to apply online to get a smart ration card, then they will have to wait. Because the process of online application to become smart has not been started yet. As soon as the process of online application will be started by the Food and Supplies Department, we will let you know through this article.

How to apply for Uttarakhand Ration Card online?

Interested beneficiaries of the state who want to apply for the ration card should follow the method given below.

First of all you need to go to the food supply department Official website will go on. After visiting the official website, the home page will open in front of you.

On this home page download The option of will appear. You have to click on this option. After clicking on the option, the next page will open in front of you.

On this page, you have to click on the option of Ration Card Application Form. After clicking on the option, the application form PDF will open in front of you.

After this you Download application form pdf Can do After downloading the application form, you will have to fill all the information asked in the application.

After filling all the information, you have to submit the application form to the nearest food supply department.

Contact

1. Secretary

Food and Civil Supplies Department,

Government of Uttarakhand

Chief Secretary Building

Uttarakhand Secretariat

4, Subhash Road, Dehradun – 248001

Email: secy-fcs-ua[at]nic.in

2. Commissioner, Food and Civil Supplies

Food and Civil Supplies Directorate, Uttarakhand

Khadya Bhawan, Mussoorie Bypass Ring Road (Ladpur) Dehradun

Telephone Number: 0135-2780765

Email: comm-fcs-uk[at]nic.in

3. Controller Legal Metrology, Uttarakhand

Food and Civil Supplies Department

15, Gandhi Road

Dehradun – 248001

Telephone / Fax Number: 0135-2653159

Email: legalmetuk[at]gmail.com

४. State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission

176, Ajabpur Kalan (Near Spring Hills School)

Madowala Road, Dehradun – 248121

Telephone (O): 0135-2669719

Fax: 0135-2669719

Email: scdrc-uk[at]nic.in