(Application form) Delhi Ladli Scheme 2021: Online registration, application status

To empower the daughters of the state and to remove discrimination against the boys and boys and girls in the state by the Delhi government Delhi Ladli Scheme 2021 Has been initiated. The scheme has been started by the Delhi Government on 1 January 2008. Financial assistance will be provided under this scheme, which will promote the birth of daughters. Today we are going to provide you all the important information related to this scheme through this article. Such as what is the Delhi Ladli Scheme ?, its purpose, benefits, features, eligibility, important documents, application process etc. So friends, if you want to get all the important information related to this scheme, then you are requested to read this article till the end.

Delhi Ladli Yojana 2021

Through this scheme, financial assistance will be provided by the government from the birth of daughters to their education. So that she will become empowered and can get higher education. Through this scheme, the birth of daughters will be promoted and the discrimination in boys and girls will also be removed. Delhi Ladli Yojana 2021 The dropout rate will also be reduced by the amount received through education and girls will also be encouraged to get education. If you also want to apply under the Delhi Ladli scheme, you can apply by visiting the official website. The sex ratio will also improve through this scheme. Delhi Ladli Scheme 2021 The implementation of this will be done by the Women and Child Development Department and the Education Department.

Financial assistance provided under Delhi Ladli Scheme 2021

serial number Funding phase Subsidies 1. Institutional delivery time ₹ 11000 2. Home delivery time ₹ 10000 3. On admission to first grade ₹ 5000 ४. On admission to 6th class ₹ 5000 5. On admission to 9th class ₹ 5000 ६. On entering 10th standard ₹ 5000 … On entering the 12th standard ₹ 5000

Main idea Of Delhi Ladli Yojana 2021

Name of scheme Delhi Ladli Scheme Who launched Delhi Government Beneficiary Girls born in delhi an objective To improve negative thinking about girls. official website click here year 2021 financial help From ₹ 5000 to ₹ 11000 Start date 1 January 2008 Application type Online / offline

Delhi Ladli Plan 2021 budget

Delhi Ladli Yojana 2021 Has been started to make the daughters of the state strong and self-reliant. Under this scheme, financial assistance is provided in stages from the birth of the daughter to the 12th standard. This subsidy ranges from ₹ 5000 to ₹ 11000. Every year in the budget by the government Delhi Ladli Scheme A separate provision is made for This scheme is being operated since 2008. Since 2008, a separate provision is being made for this scheme in the Delhi budget. A budget of Rs 100 crore has been approved by the government for the implementation of this scheme on 2 March 2021. If you also want to apply for your daughter under this scheme, then you will have to go to the official website and download the application form. You can apply both online and offline.

Dearly scheme Delhi 2021 purpose of

Delhi Ladli Scheme 2021 The main objective of this is to improve the negative thinking about daughters. Through this scheme, financial assistance will be provided by the Delhi government from the birth of the daughter till her admission to her twelfth education. So that they will also get help to get education. The dropout rate will be reduced through this scheme and crime like feticide will also be helped in curbing it. Delhi Ladli Yojana 2021 Through this, the girls of Delhi will become strong and self-reliant.

Delhi Ladli Scheme 2021 Implementation of

Financial arrangements for implementation under this scheme will be made through SBI Life Insurance Company Limited and State Bank of India, the amount covered under this scheme will be sanctioned in the name of girl child and deposited with SBI Life Insurance Company. This amount will remain in SBI Life Insurance till the girl child attains the age of 18 years and does not pass the tenth grade or take admission in the 12th standard. After this, the girl can claim the maturity amount. Delhi Ladli Yojana 2021 The amount received under will be credited as a fixed deposit. Which will be provided to the girl at the time of maturity with interest. The scheme will be implemented by the Department of Women and Child Development and the Department of Education.

Delhi Ladli Scheme 2021 Maturity drug process under

Under this scheme, if the girl’s age is 18 years after passing class X, then she can claim maturity amount.

If the girl’s age is not 18 years old after passing class X, then she can claim maturity amount after passing 12th standard.

To claim the maturity amount, the girl child must have an acknowledgment letter received from SBIL. It is also mandatory to have all other important documents along with the acknowledgment letter.

Girl child will have to submit the application along with the holy letter.

It is mandatory for the girl child to have a zero balance account with the State Bank of India.

This account can be opened by showing an acknowledgment letter.

After all this process, the amount of the benefit will be transferred to the unique ID number of the girl child, which will be allotted by the State Bank of India.

Benefits and features of Delhi Ladli Yojana 2021

This scheme has been started by the Delhi government to remove the negative thinking about daughters.

Delhi Ladli Scheme Through the financial assistance is provided from the birth of the daughter till her admission to the 12th standard.

This subsidy ranges from ₹ 5000 to ₹ 11000.

The scheme has been launched by the Government of Delhi on 1 January 2008.

Delhi Ladli Scheme Through the government will also help in removing discrimination against daughters.

Through this scheme, girls will become strong and self-reliant.

This scheme will also help in getting higher education.

Through this scheme the rate of dropout rate will also be reduced and girls will be encouraged to get education.

The scheme will also help in preventing crimes like feticide.

Delhi Ladli Scheme The implementation of this will be done by the Department of Women and Child Development and the Department of Education.

A budget of Rs 100 crore has been approved for the implementation of this scheme on 2 March 2021.

The sex ratio will also improve through this scheme.

Delhi Ladli Scheme 2021 Eligibility for

Applicant parents must be permanent residents of Delhi.

Birth of a girl child is mandatory in Delhi.

The annual income of the girl’s family should be ₹ 100000 or less.

To get the benefit of this scheme, the girl child should be registered in a recognized school.

Only 2 daughters of a family can take advantage of this scheme.

Important documents to apply in Delhi Ladli Yojana 2021

Copy of Aadhaar card of girl child and parents

income certificate

Birth certificate of girl child

A photo of a parent with a girl

Last 3 years residence certificate

Passport size photo

caste certificate

Bank account passbook

mobile number

Delhi Ladli Scheme 2021 Procedure to apply under

if you Delhi Ladli Scheme 2021 If you want to apply under, then you have to follow the following procedure.

For district office

Now the home page will open in front of you.

On your home page Delhi Ladli Scheme Have to click on the option of

Now a new page will open in front of you.

On this page you have to scroll down.

At the bottom of you Application form Development will be visible.

You have to click on this option.

After this, the application form will open in front of you.

You will have to download this application form and print it out.

After this, you have to enter all the important information asked in this application form.

Now you have to attach all the important documents from this application form.

After this, you have to submit this application form to your district office.

Your application will be screened.

If there is something wrong with your application, then you have to fix the mistake.

After this your application form will be sent to SBIL.

Thus you Delhi Ladli Scheme Will be able to apply under

Process to apply in schools

First Delhi Ladli Incharge will provide complete information related to this scheme.

After this, applications will be distributed to all the interested beneficiaries by the Ladli in-charge.

Interested beneficiaries will have to fill the application form and attach all the important documents to the in-charge.

Now, the principal of the school will be formulated by the Ladli in-charge.

After this the form will be submitted to the district office.

Verification of the application form will be done in the district office.

After this, if there is any mistake in the application form then those mistakes will be rectified.

After this the application form will be sent to SBIL.

In this way, registration can be done by the school.

Procedure for renewing the Ladli scheme through the school

Complete information related to this scheme will be provided by the in-charge of Ladli scheme.

After this the renewal forms will be assembled by the in-charge.

After submission of the renewal form, these forms will be submitted to the principal of the school.

These applications will be scrutinized by the school principal.

After this, these applications will be submitted to the district office.

Now these applications will be verified at the district office.

If there is a mistake in the application, then that mistake will be rectified.

After this the application form will be sent to SBIL.

Thus renewal can be done under this scheme.

Procedure to know the status of application under Delhi Ladli Scheme

After this, a new page will open in front of you.

On this page, you will have to enter the policy number, group member ID, member DOB and captcha code.

Now you have to click on submit button.

The status of the application will be on your computer screen.

contact information

Through this article we have given you Delhi Ladli Scheme Has provided all the important information related to it. If you are still facing any type of problem then you can solve your problem by contacting the helpline number. The helpline number is as follows.