Applications Now Open for T‑Mobile Accelerator Fall 2021 Wellness Tech Program – CSRwire.com

BELLEVUE, Wash., May 6, 2021 /CSRwire/— T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) continues its mission to fuel 5G innovation, with applications now open for the Fall 2021 T-Mobile Accelerator Wellness Technology Program. T-Mobile Accelerator is actively searching for startups developing the next big thing in 5G technologies that promote healthy living and improve quality of life, from personal fitness wearables that enhance sports performance to telehealth services, digital wellness applications, biomedical monitoring and more. The application window closes June 25, 2021 and the fall program begins August 9, 2021.

“Consumers care deeply about wellness and that interest continues to grow,” said John Saw, EVP of Advanced & Emerging Technologies at T-Mobile. “5G is a powerful enabler, helping us to more deeply understand our own health and stay better connected to services that improve our quality of life.”

Companies participating in T-Mobile Accelerator will work directly with technology and business leaders at T-Mobile as they build, test and bring to market new products and services that unleash the potential of T-Mobile 5G. The fall program runs through early November 2021 and will culminate in a Demo Day where participants showcase their accomplishments.

T-Mobile Accelerator serves as a hub for driving ideas, innovation and action. Focused on collaborative experiences for growth, it delivers year-round programming and activities, including entrepreneurial and tech community engagements, expert speakers and mentorship sessions. Since its inception, the T-Mobile Accelerator has worked with 67 startup companies that have raised an aggregate of nearly $80 million since participating in the program. Additionally, 82% of the alumni companies are still in business today.

T-Mobile 5G, A Platform for Innovation

T-Mobile is America’s 5G leader with the largest, fastest and most reliable 5G network. T-Mobile’s Extended Range 5G covers 295 million people across 1.6 million square miles — that’s 2x the geographic coverage of AT&T and 4x more than Verizon. And with Sprint now part of T-Mobile, the Un-carrier is widening its lead, lighting up Ultra Capacity 5G across the country, bringing fast 5G speeds to more places than anyone else. Ultra Capacity 5G can deliver speeds around 300 Mbps with peaks of 1 Gbps, and now covers 140 million people.

Amazing new 5G products and services are quickly being built, and they require a 5G network with capacity and broad reach, one that’s being built to support virtually all types of use cases and provide unprecedented reach. It’s called #5GForAll and only T-Mobile can build it. With its supercharged 5G network as the foundation, T-Mobile is fueling 5G innovation and building the 5G ecosystem with a number of initiatives. The Un-carrier collaborates with universities and standards bodies to support 5G research and development. It recently expanded its award-winning T-Mobile Accelerator in collaboration with Georgia Tech and Curiosity Lab at Peachtree Corners, it operates the T-Mobile Ventures investment fund and it is a co-founder of the 5G Open Innovation Lab.

To apply for the Fall 2021 T-Mobile Accelerator Wellness Technology Program, visit http://t-mobileaccelerator.com/. Follow T-Mobile’s Official Twitter Newsroom @TMobileNews to stay up to date with the latest company news.

